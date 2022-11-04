Home Tipp City News City Government Board of Zoning Appeals – Cancelled Tipp City NewsCity GovernmentTipp Business Board of Zoning Appeals – Cancelled Nov 4, 2022 5 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Event date: November 16, 2022 Event Time: 07:30 PM - 11:59 PMLocation: 260 S Garber DriveTipp City, OH 45371 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Tipp Business Development and Growth of Plastic Manufacturing in Dayton, OH City Government Planning Board – Cancelled Tipp Business November Holiday Happenings