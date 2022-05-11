Editors Note: This article is not associated with the Tippecanoe Gazette and is published by TippNews DAILY.

Meijer Dairy’s $100 million dollar dairy production facility operating in Tipp City, Ohio is reported by local residents to really, really stink. How much does it stink? Well, residents in neighboring subdivisions have created a website to call out the stinky practices of its neighbor.

A resident of the Cedar Grove subdivision recently reported “Burn that place, it is making me want to dunk my head in the pond, and not come up”. “It’s a serious regression from prior years”.

According to public documents, Meijer has promised to fix the smelly issue and is being fined thousands of dollars a day by city officials for their failure to comply with local rules about smells emanating from their facility. To no avail.

The problem is reported to arise from Meijer Dairy not putting a chemical called potassium permanganate into the effluent before it leaves the facility. The rotting milk needs to be treated with the chemical, or the natural breaking down of the milk causes smelly, often caustic odors to pour out from the facility. Reasons for not adding the potassium permanganate are reported to be:

The chemical is expensive. They don’t want to pay anyone to add it.

Residents use the Meijer Dairy website to report the times when they notice the stink because again, the dairy retailer didn’t care enough about their brand to protect the name Meijer Dairy.

This is not the only time that Meijer Dairy has been found to be negligent. City records and communications with the grocery giant identify a long-standing lack of concern for local laws and regulations, or requests from the community to take action.

The new effort by Tipp City residents is to boycott the purchase and use of Meijer Dairy products. This means making alternate purchasing choices at the grocer that experienced record-breaking 2021 revenues of $19.6 billion dollars.

When residents hear that potassium permanganate is expensive, they refer to Meijer’s revenue-per-employee ratio of $279,857.

Residents of the Cedar Grove and Windemere subdivisions encourage others to report Meijer Dairy as stinking by visiting their website at https://meijerdairy.com or calling the City Manager’s office at 937-667-8425. They also encourage the boycott of all Meijer Dairy products. Tipp City residents understand that the boycott will do little to stop the multi-billion dollar grocer from retaining their “Worst Neighbor Ever” status.