Brainy Camps Association Launches ‘Be Gluten Free Family Camp’ for Youth with Celiac Disease

WASHINGTON, D.C., Dec. 13, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Brainy Camps Association, which provides camps for children with chronic health conditions, announced that it will be launching a family camp for youth with celiac disease in summer 2019. Adding to its consortium of 12 condition-specific camps, Be Gluten Free Family Camp, or BG Free for short, was founded in conjunction with the Gastroenterology Department of Children’s National Health System.



Registration has officially opened for the 3-day, 2-night program, as well as for Brainy Camps’ other summer programs. The camp is scheduled to run July 12 to July 14, 2019.

BG Free will provide opportunities for children and their families to learn about celiac disease in an environment that is supportive, safe, fun, and of course, gluten-free. Brainy Camps, which works in partnership with departments at Children’s National, is a subsidiary of the Washington D.C.-based pediatric hospital.

“Camp Be Gluten-Free represents an opportunity for kids with celiac disease and their families to build a support system by connecting with other children and families living a gluten-free lifestyle,” said Vanessa Weisbrod, gluten-free diet education director at Children’s National. “We plan to offer activities to benefit the entire family, including cooking classes, support groups and social outlets like bonfires with gluten-free s’mores and a family talent show. We hope to build camaraderie and a truly celiac strong community.”

Susan Mehlman, assistant director of Brainy Camps, said: “Brainy Camps is excited to add a thirteenth camp to our consortium of medically managed, residential camps serving children with chronic health conditions. Be Gluten Free Family Camp will allow kids to meet others like themselves and their families to gain support from one another as they learn about the condition from experts in the field. We welcome the gastroenterology team from Children’s National as they guide the families through their first summer with Brainy Camps.”

The campsite is located in Saint George, Va.

About Brainy Camps:

Brainy Camps Association, a 501(c)(3) charity and subsidiary of Children’s National Health System, is a consortium of residential and family camps, retreats and services for children with chronic health conditions. With the help of over 150 volunteers, the organization serves more than 500 children each year. Brainy Camps’ mission is to help youth with chronic health conditions live well and reach their potential.

Through week-long condition-specific camps and support and leadership programs, Brainy Camps offers children the opportunity to meet peers, mentors and counselors with the same conditions and to learn skills in medical self-management. Since its founding in 1994, Brainy Camps has expanded to host condition-specific camps for children with a range of health conditions, including neurofibromatosis, sickle cell anemia, diabetes, heart disease, Down syndrome, hemiplegic/diplegic cerebral palsy, hydrocephalus, high functioning autism spectrum disorder, celiac disease, Tourette syndrome and childhood obesity, as well as a program for youth transitioning to adulthood.

