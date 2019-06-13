Brand New Day Taps OverSightMD to Offer Its High-Tech Aging In Place Platform and Services to Senior Members Throughout California

WESTMINSTER, Calif., June 13, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Brand New Day, a Medicare Advantage prescription plan available in 12 California counties, has tapped Milpitas, Calif. based OverSightMD, to offer its high-tech aging in place platform and services to senior members living at home.



Qualifying Brand New Day members now have access to three of the company’s core products: OMD Assisted Living at Home, 24/7 Care Connect and Senior One Alert, which combines the latest technology in medical alert and fall detection systems with mobile physician dispatch, care coordination, and remote patient monitoring services.

The remote patient monitoring devices deliver vital health information to the OverSightMD platform and participating care professionals supporting the seniors aging in place. The digital health devices, which are all Bluetooth enabled, simple to set up and easy to use, include a weight scale, blood pressure cuff, glucometer, pulse oximeter and thermometer.

According to Brand New Day Executive Vice President Jay B. Davis, OverSightMD allows members to remain in their own homes since care is just a “push of a button away.”

“OverSightMD is the only solution in the industry that allows our members to manage their chronic conditions on a daily basis from the comfort of their homes,” said Davis, whose Brand New Day is headquartered in Westminster, Calif. “The technology connects members to health professionals who have easy access to their medical records and they, in turn, are able to make house calls to support their needs when necessary.”

Added OverSightMD CEO Mark Godwin, “We are impressed by the Brand New Day team’s commitment to member care and wellbeing and excited to be offering our connected care platform as a special program. Working with a group like BND allows us to continue to drive the changes we envision for senior care and improving the capabilities for seniors to age in place in the safety and comfort of their home.”

ABOUT BRAND NEW DAY:

Brand New Day is the Medicare product name of Universal Care, Inc., a privately held California Knox-Keene Healthcare Service Plan licensed by the California Department of Managed Health Care and contracted with the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services as a Medicare Advantage contractor. Established in 1983, Universal Care, Inc. is owned and operated by an experienced group of managed care executives and physicians.

For more information, visit https://bndhmo.com/ or call (866) 255-4795 (TTY 711).

ABOUT OVERSIGHTMD:

OverSightMD is an integrated patient population platform and services provider that enables Medicare Advantage plans, non-affiliated hospitals and post-acute providers to actively coordinate patient care to improve wellness and health outcomes while reducing ER visits and rehospitalizations.

For more information, visit https://oversightmd.com/ or call (408) 890-7000.

Brand New Day is an HMO SNP with a Medicare contract. Enrollment in Brand new Day depends on annual contract renewal.

H0838_1087.ODM.PrsRls1.2019.0415_M

News Source: OverSightMD

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/brand-new-day-taps-oversightmd-to-offer-its-high-tech-aging-in-place-platform-and-services-to-senior-members-throughout-california/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.