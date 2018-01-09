Branding Strategist and Keynote Speaker Loren Weisman announces early 2018 events and appearances

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 9, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Branding Strategist and Keynote Speaker Loren Weisman announces that he will be appearing in early 2018 on The Roberts and Lowe CEO Entrepreneur Cruise, Bob Harrison’s Hawaii Increase Event, Natasha Senkovich’s Intuition to Raise your income Global Summit and The Business Excellence Summit hosted by Kay Sanders. Weisman will also be appearing at a series of private engagements ranging from Atlanta to Miami in the first quarter of 2018.



The Roberts and Lowe CEO Entrepreneur Cruise 2018 sails on January 28, 2018 to February 1, 2018. Five Days, four nights and 2 ports. Nassau and Freeport Bahamas. This event features Rollan Roberts, Peter Lowe, Karl Gibbons, Carl Gould, Tom Feltenstein, Brett Bruen, Ken Waningu and many others. To book your cabin visit: http://ceocruise.com/.

Bob Harrison’s Hawaii Increase Event is happening March 6 to March 9, 2018 at the Ritz-Carlton Kapalua, Maui. Loren will be joining event speakers including Bob Harrison, John Bevere, Tim Storey, Mike Rovner and many others. More information at: http://increase.org/increase-events/hawaii.

Natasha Senkovich’s “Intuition to Raise your Income Global Summit” is an online 21-day global summit featuring top spiritual teachers and intuitive entrepreneurs. More at: http://www.intuitiontoraiseincome.com/mediakit/.

The Business Excellence Summit 2018 hosted by Kay Sanders launches March 5, 2018. Loren is presenting alongside Katherine Dean, Cindy Holbrook, Nicole Holland, Marc Mawhinney and a number of others. More about this event at: http://businessexcellencesummit.com/.

“In my talks, I share the branding approach focused on the strategy, the content and the connection over just the look and the feel. It is the content that makes the connection and continues to keep people connected,” Loren Weisman says.

“There is much more to branding that a logo, color and type set. Effective branding comes down to creating a sense of comfort, recognition, and trust in your engagement, your message, and your products. It is more about the content and message than the logo and the colors.”

About Loren Weisman:

Branding Strategist and Keynote Speaker Loren Weisman aligns, defines and designs individualized branding, marketing and content planning for start-up and established businesses. Loren is also the host of iHeartRadio’s “Wait What Really OK” Branding and Business Podcast.

Weisman covers marketing and branding across multiple industries, disciplines and can work with both national, local and hyper-local brands and start-ups. He has been widely interviewed, appeared at numerous trade shows and conferences, hosted a wide variety of marketing and branding podcasts, as well as authored numerous books including “Music Business for Dummies” (Wiley & Sons) and “The Artist’s Guide to Success in the Music Business” (Greenleaf Book Group).

As a keynote speaker Loren Weisman delivers down to earth talks, fun presentations and humorous lectures with an audience to create engagement and enjoyment while sharing experience, knowledge and direction for those in the mailroom to the boardroom and everywhere in between — always keeping a rooted focus on the fundamental ideas of organizing, developing and sequencing for conversions.

To find out more about Loren’s talk titles and services or to book Loren for your next event, visit https://lorenweisman.com/.

