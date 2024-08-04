According to a post on their Facebook Page, Meadowview Growers in New Carlisle in planning to close their doors after over 40 years in business. Their statement on Facebook:

“ For 40 years, you have welcomed MVG into your homes, yards and gardens, and we say, “Thank you!” for your passion and patronage. However, the time has come to turn the page, and while this decision has not come easily, it is the correct one. While the business as it currently stands will close, we still have an abundance of beautiful and healthy plants, so we invite you to come in and start or expand your garden. Whether you have accumulated Bloomin’ Rewards points or a gift card, Summer and Fall are great times to beautify your home and yard. Again, we express our gratitude for sharing 40 beautiful years of gardening together, and we’ll see you playing in the dirt. ” — Meadowview Growers Facebook Page