The Tipp City Chamber is planning a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Red Devil Pizza and Deli plans Ribbon Cutting on 8/28. Previously we reported that the Red Devil Pizza and Deli menu will feature selections from DJ’s and JJ’s Lunchbox, including pizza and subs, wings, deli items, and more. “We’re still going to sell a few of DJ’s subs,” Pierce said. “We’re going to add our wings and some of our subs. Our Troy store has a full homemade deli,” he said. “That has all the salads, lunch meat, cheeses, and dips. We’re bringing the deli to Tipp City,” he said.

According to the Tipp City Chamber:

“Good Morning, ​We are excited to invite you to the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Red Devil Pizza and Deli on 2nd Street on Wednesday, August 28th at 2:00 PM. Join us as we celebrate this special occasion with owner Jason Pierce.

Event Details:

Date: Wednesday, August 28th

Time: 2:00 PM

Location: 18 S 2nd Street, Tipp City, OH 45371

