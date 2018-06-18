Brian Chu, CIC, CLCS Joins EPIC Insurance in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 18, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced today that risk management and insurance professional Brian Chu has joined the firm’s operations in Southern California as a Vice President.



Chu will join the EPIC practice group led by Principal Rose Nordbrock and will be based in EPIC’s Downtown Los Angeles office, reporting to Jim Gillette, President of EPIC’s Pacific South Region.

Chu will be responsible for new business development; the design, placement and management of property/casualty and workers’ compensation insurance programs; and providing risk management strategies and solutions for mid-market and large clients across a range of industries.

Chu joins EPIC from the Los Angeles office of Crystal & Company (recently acquired by Alliant Insurance Services).

“We are excited to further expand and enhance EPIC’s operations in the greater Los Angeles area with Brian’s addition,” said Jim Gillette. “Brian and I have known each other for a number of years and he is well regarded for building strong, positive relationships and providing exceptional service to his clients. Brian will be a terrific addition to the team Rose Nordbrock is leading, as well as Southern California as we continue to strengthen our exceptional EPIC team.”

Chu attended the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Entrepreneurship. Professionally he holds the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) and Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist (CLCS) designations.

Brian Chu can be reached at brian.chu@epicbrokers.com or 213-629-8938.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients. Persons interested in pursuing employment opportunities at EPIC in Southern California should contact EPIC’s Western Region Director of Human Resources Monte Hill at 415 356-3996 or monte.hill@epicbrokers.com.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

* Photo Caption: Brian Chu has joined EPIC’s operations in Southern California as a Vice President.

