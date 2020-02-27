SOUTHINGTON, Conn., Feb. 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Interest is soaring at The Townhomes at Eden & Main as buyers wanting a new, quality-built townhome choose Kokes Properties’ walkable community in vibrant Southington, Connecticut.



Affordable, well-built, and conveniently located, Eden & Main offers prospective buyers their choice of a move-in ready townhome available for purchase in 30 days or a personalized home for closing in as few as 90 days.

“Restaurants, breweries, nearby recreation and new shops, just a block away, are what make this community so desirable,” says Michael J. Kokes, founder and president of Kokes Properties. The third-generation real estate developer understands his buyers are looking for a great location and new home value. “If you are interested in a specific unit, you’d be wise to make an appointment now with our salespeople; we have taken nearly a half dozen deposits since the big game weekend. Our community is perfect for New England buyers seeking new construction at an affordable price point,” he adds.

Kokes says since spring is around the corner, he expects more contracts to be inked shortly. “Several townhomes have the option for a patio and offer panoramic views,” he says. “We have desirable units available at great pricing,” he adds.

“I absolutely love my new home that I want to live in forever,” said Eden & Main’s most recent resident. Liz DeVitto has been calling Eden & Main home for a few months and has been enjoying the quiet setting of the community, the nearby Southington recreational trail, and convenience to highways for commuting and traveling. According to Liz, “If you are looking for easy living without the headache of maintaining a single-family home, Eden & Main is the way to go.”

Well-known and respected Lovley Development, owned by Mark Lovley, brings more than 35 years of home-building experience to the Eden & Main project. The Townhomes at Eden & Main consist of 23, two- and three-story homes priced from $229,900 for a limited time. Standard features include high-quality kitchen and bath cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, nine-foot ceilings, oak flooring and an attached garage.

Open house hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the furnished model. The Townhomes at Eden & Main are located at 35 Eden Avenue in Southington. Century 21 All Points Realty’s Eileen Lovley is the exclusive agent and can be reached for questions and to set up an appointment at 860-302-5173.

About Kokes Properties

Kokes Properties turns untapped land potential into thriving real estate assets by prioritizing the impact and longevity of its developments. Michael J. Kokes is a third-generation real estate developer who aims to meet new market demands while honoring the principles and reputation established by his grandfather and father. Kokes Properties’ purpose and success are aligned with its customers, trade and business partners, staff and government officials. To learn more, visit https://www.kokesproperties.com/.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0227s2p-eden-main-townhomes-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: The Townhomes at Eden & Main includes three completed buildings totaling 23 homes; with prime units available in as few as 30-days.

