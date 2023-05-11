Taking an art class is a great way to reduce stress, nurture creativity, spend time with family and friends, and meet new people. Because most art classes supply the materials, they’re a great way to try something new without investing a lot in them. As an added benefit, you can create a keepsake that you can take home with you or give to others.

Miami County offers a wide array of art classes for both children and adults. You can find it here if you want to try painting, working with clay, glass blowing, knitting, or other arts. Some studios offer classes spanning several weeks, while others offer an opportunity to spend an afternoon or evening making a craft or artwork. Most classes are in group settings, so it’s a fun way to create art and meet new people.

In addition to offering art classes, many of these studios and organizations offer other artistic endeavors, including art camps, art shows, and events. Take a look at some of the artistic offerings in the area.

Artistic Earth Pottery

The family-owned, spacious clay studio in Troy offers classes for older teens and adults from beginning to advanced skill levels. Popular classes include an introduction to clay and wheel throwing. The small class size provides plenty of one-on-one attention, and participants can learn how to work with clay and basic clay techniques. Those who complete the introductory classes can schedule more studio time to continue developing their skills.

Board and Brush Creative Studio

Workshops in this Tipp City studio are a fun way to spend time with family and friends—while making a personalized wood sign. Board & Brush offers a variety of classes, including the popular wine, paint, and wood sign workshop. Participants can select from an assortment of wood pieces. Materials and step-by-step instructions are available—and at the end of the workshop, participants will have a beautiful piece for their home or a gift.

Piqua Arts Council

This local arts organization offers both art classes and events. Check their schedule for class offerings for children and adults, including painting classes using pastels, watercolors and oil paint. If creating art isn’t for you, the Piqua Arts Council plans several activities throughout the year, including the popular Dancing with the Stars, the Rock ‘N Roll Car Show and the Rock Piqua Food Truck & Music Festival.

Studio 14 Creative Arts Center

Studio 14in Troy offers an array of classes for both children and adults. The one-session Clay Dates class is popular because it allows participants to learn to use a pottery wheel. Check the studio’s class schedule frequently for other offerings, including classes on painting, birdhouse making, canvas dotting, and more. Art camps are also available.

Studio 446

Glass art is stunning—and this local studio allows people to try it. Located in Piqua, Studio 446 g offers classes where you can try glass blowing and make a glass vase, paperweight, or other glass pieces that you can bring home or gift to a friend. The class can be fun for spending time with friends and family members or even a date night.

Tipp City Arts Council

The Tipp City Arts Council offers hands-on art classes for children, including an art camp and writer’s camp for young artists during the summer. Check this local organization’s calendar for other art activities, including its spring fine art exhibit at the Tipp Center.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center

Children and adults can choose from various art classes, including painting using acrylics, watercolors or oils, fiber arts, card making, pottery, and crafts at Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. While many classes are multiple sessions, some one-time classes are also available. Check their class calendar because their offerings change often. Hayner also offers dance classes, including ballet, ballroom, and round dance. The cultural center in Troy also offers several exhibits, musical performances, and other events throughout the year.

Whether you’re a beginner or experienced in the arts, Miami County is a great place to take an art class and learn more about specific arts and techniques. Choose from one of the many studios in the area—and unleash your creativity.

The post Brush Up Your Art Skills: Exploring Miami County’s Palette of Classes appeared first on Home Grown Great.