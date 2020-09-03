DENVER, Colo., Sept 3, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — We are proud to announce that Bryan Traeger, Head of Customer Success at digital mortgage provider Maxwell, has been announced as a winner of the 2020 HousingWire Insider Award.

In its fifth year, HW’s 2020 Insiders winners were carefully selected by HousingWire’s editorial board based on their vital and dynamic contributions to their companies.

These 50 winners are the “go-to” team members in their companies and represent a wide range of occupations within the housing industry, from lending and real estate to investments and fintech. The Insiders are the professionals their companies turn to with their most important or challenging projects, and their contributions and hard work lead to superior results.

“The winners of our 2020 Insider Awards demonstrate expertise in areas that are critical to the success of the companies they work for,” HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “Especially during this year, which has required rapid adaptation in so many areas, these Insiders have been invaluable to the smooth functioning of the entire housing ecosystem.”

“Bryan Traeger is the definition of someone whose impact in our organization goes beyond his title,” said Maxwell CEO and Cofounder John Paasonen. “Bryan brings extensive industry experience and technology expertise to his lender customers. His approach to driving higher adoption across organizations, tech stack evaluations and implementation plans is highly effective, and it plays a big part in why Maxwell is the fastest point-of-sale solution to launch from purchase.”

ABOUT MAXWELL

Maxwell empowers mortgage lenders to be more connected, productive and successful by intelligently automating their workflow with homebuyers and real estate agents. A four-time HW Tech 100 winner, Maxwell’s digital mortgage platform leverages proprietary algorithms built on its network of data across hundreds of thousands of loans to enable lenders to accelerate the mortgage lending process from application to underwriting.

Today, hundreds of lenders across the United States use Maxwell’s point-of-sale to originate $5 billion in mortgage loans each month at a cycle time 45 percent faster than the national average. Founded in 2015, Maxwell is a member of the Mortgage Bankers Association and a preferred partner of The Mortgage Collaborative. The company is proud to be built in Denver, Colorado. Learn more: https://himaxwell.com/

