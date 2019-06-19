Buona Opens 25th Location in Glen Ellyn

GLEN ELLYN, Ill., June 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Buona announced today the opening of its newest location in Glen Ellyn, Illinois at 395 Roosevelt Road on June 19, 2019. The new restaurant is the family-owned group’s 25th location. To celebrate, Buona gave away free Italian beef sandwiches to all guests that were in line at the Glen Ellyn location before 10 a.m. on June 19.



In addition, all diners will be given scratch-off tickets this week good for free food and beverage items, and a few grand prizes of free Italian beef for a year.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of this amazing community,” says second-generation owner, Joe Buonavolanto, Jr. The family-owned fast casual chain serves a blend of old-school Chicago classics, including their signature Italian Beef, Italian Sausage, Beef & Sausage Combo, Meatball and Pepper & Egg sandwiches, alongside fresh, scratch-made fare including cafe sandwiches, protein-rich bowls, pizzas, salads and more.

The menu also features Chicago-style hot dogs and seasonal shakes. The new restaurant is in a modern setting with a drive-thru and serves beer and wine.

Buona is the last-standing 100% family-owned restaurant group that serves Chicago’s original Italian beef. The first Buona restaurant began with a secret recipe and a legacy that stems back to the beef stands that emanated from Chicago’s famous Union Stockyards. Founder Joe Buonavolanto, Sr. was among a group of Italian immigrants who made the Italian beef sandwich a staple of Chicago’s culinary scene, taking a second mortgage on his home in order to open the company’s first restaurant in Berwyn, Illinois.

His focus on family and tradition, and his dogged adherence to the original method for making Italian beef have been essential in driving the company’s expansion. Today, Buona is the Official Italian Beef of the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox and is proudly served at Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate fields, as well as at all home Chicago Bears football games.

“We’re proud of our father and the company that he founded,” says Don Buonavolanto, the second-generation owner who presided over the restaurant’s opening. “He has instilled a sense of pride and tradition in his children—values that we have passed on to our children. He also taught us how to make one helluva beef sandwich!”

Seating 120, the 4400-square-foot Glen Ellyn location features a mix archetypal Chicago materials and classic modern elements. The location will feature outdoor patio in warmer months, and offers dine-in, drive-thru, carry out, catering and delivery services.

