‘Buzzworthy’ Podcast Hosted by Ann Fulmer Delivers Industry Analysis for the Busy Mortgage Executive

ATHENS, Ga., Aug. 30, 2017 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — FormFree today announced the launch of “Buzzworthy,” a new podcast hosted by loan quality expert Ann Fulmer and presented in MBA Insights. Buzzworthy delivers unbiased analysis of developing mortgage industry news, market trends and regulatory updates in five minutes or less.



“My goal with Buzzworthy is to provide incisive analysis on developing industry regulations and trends in a condensed format that even the busiest lender can fit into his or her day,” said Fulmer, who serves as chief strategy and industry relations officer for FormFree. “In just 3 to 5 minutes per episode, Buzzworthy will break down key industry developments, explain why they matter to lenders, and leave listeners better equipped to take any necessary action.”

A nationally recognized strategist, thought leader, speaker and author specializing in data integrity, fraud and regulatory compliance in mortgage loan originations, Fulmer has been a mortgage industry mainstay for more than 17 years.

Before joining FormFree, Fulmer was vice president of industry relations and strategy for First American Mortgage Solutions following its 2014 acquisition of mortgage fraud solutions provider Interthinx, a groundbreaking data and analytics innovater she joined in 2005. While at Interthinx, Fulmer hosted the “Direct from D.C.” podcast offering information and insights on pressing issues surrounding regulatory reform, the future of the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), qualified residential mortgages (QRMs) and the latest mortgage fraud trends.

Fulmer built her grassroots mortgage fraud expertise in metro Atlanta in her roles as DeKalb County district attorney and in the county’s tax assessor’s office, where she helped develop metrics to identify mortgage fraud in property transactions.

Monthly episodes of “Buzzworthy” can be accessed by visiting https://www.mba.org/publications/insights/articles/current-issue/buzzworthy-with-ann-fulmer-risk-management-borrower-liens-and-judgments.

About FormFree®:

Leading lenders trust FormFree’s automated verification solutions that streamline the loan origination process and provide better intelligence on borrowers’ ability to repay. FormFree’s flagship app, AccountChek®, eliminates the hassle of collecting paper statements from borrowers by using direct-access data untouched by human hands to consolidate, analyze and verify assets. AccountChek securely delivers automated asset verification data and on-demand reports to more than 350 leading U.S. lenders. A HousingWire TECH100™ company for four consecutive years, FormFree is based in Athens, Georgia.

For more information, visit http://www.formfree.com/ or follow FormFree on LinkedIn.

