Byte Back Partners to Offer a Free Pathway to College Credits

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 7, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Byte Back and Saylor Academy announced a new partnership today to expand free college opportunities for adults preparing for living-wage careers.



Byte Back students, most of whom are unemployed when they start, will be able to save thousands of dollars on degrees by using Saylor Academy’s free online college-credit courses, which transfer to universities, including Thomas Edison State University, Western Governors University, Southern New Hampshire University, and University of Maryland Global Campus, which serve students in Washington, DC and Maryland.

Byte Back and Saylor Academy recognize that working learners need flexible education options to balance skill development with work and family demands. Saylor Academy’s always-available, self-paced course model and partnerships with leading colleges and universities that specialize in adult higher education support working adults as they progress toward completing their degrees. The tuition-free aspect of Saylor’s program allows students to start, or return to, their degree completion journey with zero financial risk.

“Byte Back shares our vision to remove the barriers many face to getting the skills and higher education they need to advance their natural talents,” said Jeff Davidson, executive director of Saylor Academy. “By adding our always-on free courses, delivering in-demand soft skills and pathways to an affordable degree to their catalog, Byte Back students will be able to continue to advance in tech careers, while having time for family and other obligations without incurring additional debt.”

“Most Byte Back students can’t afford college,” said Elizabeth Lindsey, executive director of Byte Back. “Thanks to this partnership with Saylor Academy, our students will have more opportunities to gain skills and, very importantly, college credits, which will help them secure living-wage careers and move up in their careers.”

About Saylor Academy

Saylor Academy is a nonprofit initiative committed to removing barriers to education, whether those barriers are cost, distance, or time. We remove those barriers by offering free online courses in in-demand skills and introductory subjects that can earn free certificates or can earn transferred college credit. Saylor Academy’s free online courses accelerate paths to degrees and careers. Saylor Academy partners with colleges and universities, nonprofits, and employers to offer flexible education to students in need.

Saylor Academy Credit Program

Saylor Academy courses are created by credentialed professors, and many have been recommended for college credit by the American Council on Education and/or the National College Credit Recommendation Service. Saylor Academy courses offer opportunities for college credit, via credit-by-exam, to many leading colleges and universities that accept these credit recommendations.

About Byte Back

Byte Back, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, provides a pathway of inclusive tech training that leads to living-wage careers. As a leader in digital inclusion since 1997, Byte Back has helped hundreds of graduates launch living-wage careers that use technology. In 2018, 50 graduates were hired, earning $27,599 more per year than before Byte Back training. Please see more at https://byteback.org/.

Byte Back Courses

Byte Back’s free training pathway take adults from any computer skill level to a living-wage career working with tech. Students can start with foundational skills and move up to tracks for IT or administrative professionals. Byte Back offers in-person training in Washington, DC, Prince George’s County, Maryland, and Baltimore. See more about the tech training pathway at https://byteback.org/classes-the-byte-back-pathway/.;

*PHOTO link for media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-0807s2p-byte-back-class-300dpi.jpg

*Photo caption: Byte Back students get free tech training at the organization’s headquarters in Washington, DC.

News Source: Byte Back

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/byte-back-partners-to-offer-a-free-pathway-to-college-credits/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.