C.A.I. Cardiologists Shares the Symptoms of Heart Disease and Arrhythmia and When to See a Doctor

MESA, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — C.A.I., A Cardiovascular and Arrhythmia Institute cardiology clinic in Mesa, Arizona shares tips to recognize warning signs when it’s time to see a cardiologist. Approximately one in four individuals die from heart disease each year in the U.S., with coronary heart disease being the most common. Knowing the warning signs of a heart attack and high risk to disease can reduce the effects of these life-threatening heart issues, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The diagnosis of cardiovascular disease may go unnoticed before a heart attack, angina, stroke, or heart failure occurs, according to the Mayo Clinic. Because of this general unawareness of the disease, it’s important to look for any cardiovascular symptoms and visit a cardiologist to evaluate risk and potential of having heart disease.

There are three main causes for heart disease that include electrical, circulatory, and congenital. The electrical is caused by arrhythmia, or irregular heart rhythms. The circulatory diseases are typically caused by risk factors and lifestyle choices that lead to high blood pressure and coronary artery disease, which blocks the arteries from receiving adequate blood flow. The congenital, or structural, disease were present at birth from an issue in the development of the heart and blood vessels.

Symptoms of Heart Disease:

Cardiovascular disease symptoms include angina, which is sharp chest pain or discomfort, and pain in the upper body areas of the neck, jaw, throat, abdomen, and back.

Symptoms caused by heart rhythm disorders include the heart fluttering fast, feeling the heart race fast, chest pain and/or discomfort, shortness of breath, nausea, feeling dizzy or lightheaded, cold sweats

Congenital symptoms include body parts turning a bluish color, loss of breath, feeling fatigued easily, and swelling.

There are other symptoms that depend on the type of heart disease and issue.

When to See a Cardiologist:

Seeing a doctor to diagnose and treat heart disease and heart rhythm disorders is essential to the prevention of heart attacks, stroke and heart failure. Here’s a few times when it is most important to see a cardiologist:

Experiencing pain or discomfort in the heart

Experiencing shortness of breath

Feeling fatigued and tired much of the time

Have a high potential for risk factors that include age, gender, family history, obesity, diabetes, stress, high blood pressure or cholesterol levels, smoking, and reaction from taking specific medicines.

