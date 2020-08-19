TEANECK, N.J., Aug. 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — C Diff Foundation announced today that registration is open for the 4th Annual Global C. diff. Awareness 2K Virtual Walks. This year’s annual events will take place online and will be recorded at the Morris A. Votee Park, Teaneck, NJ, Charlestown Township Park, Phoenixville, PA, Sims Park, New Port Richey, FL on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET. There will also be a superhero virtual show for super kids. Dr. Martha Clokie, Ph.D. will be leading the walk which will be recorded in Leicester, UK on Friday, September 11, 2020.



Registration is $20 per walker and complimentary for children 10 years of age and under. Learn more: https://cdifffoundation.org/cdiffwalk2020/

All registered awareness walkers will receive a t-shirt, giveaways, and educational material. Proceeds from the events will benefit the C Diff Foundation’s mission educating and advocating for C. difficile infection prevention, treatments, clinical trials, and environmental safety worldwide. During these unprecedented times, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the C Diff Foundation effectively adapts to overcome the many obstacles developing from this global virus.

C diff. infections are one of the leading healthcare-associated infections facing local communities worldwide. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a Clostridioides difficile infection (C. diff., C. difficile), (formally known as Clostridium difficile) “has become the most common microbial cause of healthcare-associated infections in U.S. hospitals and costs up to $4.8 billion each year in excess health care costs for acute care facilities alone.”

Statistics provided by the CDC suggest that C. difficile cause nearly 500,000 infections in patients in the U.S. annually. In one study noted by the CDC, among infected patients, nearly 29,000 died within 30 days of being diagnosed, and more than half of those deaths (15,000) were directly attributable to a C. difficile infection.

“Every day the C Diff Foundation members work to educate and advocate for C. difficile infection prevention, treatments, clinical trials, and environmental safety while providing support worldwide,” says Nancy Caralla, Founding President, and Executive Director of the C Diff Foundation. “Our dedication to the cause is making a difference as we share a common goal with government agencies and health care organizations witnessing a decrease in newly diagnosed C.diff. infections and saving lives. Our dedicated volunteering members, around the globe, are focused on improving the lives of individuals and families who are impacted by C. diff. infections.”

We sincerely thank Vedanta Biosciences, Inc. for being the Diamond Sponsor of the 4th Annual Global C. diff. Awareness 2K Virtual Walks. Vedanta Biosciences, Inc. is dedicated to finding treatments for patients with serious infections and immune diseases. Vedanta develops medicines made of consortia of bacterial strains which are selected to effect robust and durable changes in a patient’s gut microbiota.

In contrast to fecal transplants or administration of fecal fractions, Vedanta’s medicines are pure, uniform compositions of bacteria manufactured from clonal cell banks, bypassing the need to rely on direct sourcing of fecal donor material of inconsistent composition. Vedanta is currently enrolling patients with recurrent C. difficile infections (CDI) in its CONSORTIUM study to evaluate VE303, an investigational treatment for CDI.

About the C Diff Foundation:

The C Diff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) supports public health through educating and advocating for C. difficile infection prevention, treatments, clinical trials, and environmental safety worldwide. For more information, or to find out how you can be a host of a Global C.diff. Awareness 2K Walk, visit http://www.cdifffoundation.org.

