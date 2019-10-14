C Diff Foundation Raises Clostridioides difficile Awareness in St. Louis on Nov. 6-7 at 7th Annual International Conference and Health EXPO

LOUIS, Mo., Oct. 14, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — C Diff Foundation announced today that the 7th Annual International C. diff. Conference and Health EXPO is honored to welcome over 30 international topic-experts dedicated in disciplines of healthcare, pharma, biotech, academia, and Government agencies.



Presenters will deliver data and discuss critical information on a leading Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI), Clostridioides difficile with global healthcare-associated issues on November 6 – 7, 2019 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Westport Hotel, 1973 Craigshire Road, St. Louis, MO 63146; Telephone: +1 (314) 434-0100.

To learn more about this extraordinary conference, guest speakers, and the diverse topics being presented visit: https://cdifffoundation.org/2019-guest-speakers/

All attendees will have the highest levels of peer networking and learning opportunity at the Conference and Health EXPO.

C Diff Foundation expresses their gratitude to Pfizer for being the conference Diamond Sponsor. Pfizer is appreciated for their continued support and partnering with the C Diff Foundation in promoting C. diff. Awareness worldwide. This activity has been supported by an independent patient advocacy Grant from Merck & Co., Inc., and the members of the C Diff Foundation are truly grateful.

Attendee Paul Feuerstadt MD, FACG, AGAF stated, “The annual C Diff Foundation conference and health expo is an essential conference for me to attend, given the comprehensive presentations about epidemiology, disease state, patient experience, infection control and innovations with treatment of C. difficile. The level of detail and data presented has a wonderful balance that is understandable for someone casually interested in the infection but also exceeds the expectations for those who are experts in the field wanting to share and exchange ideas with other thought leaders.”



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Clostridioides difficile infection (aka C. diff., difficile, CDI, CDAD) “has become the most common microbial cause of healthcare-associated infections in U.S. hospitals and costs up to $4.8 billion each year in excess health care costs for acute care facilities alone.”

Statistics provided by the CDC suggest that C. difficile infections cause nearly 500,000 infections in patients in the U.S. annually. In one study noted by the CDC, among infected patients, nearly 29,000 died within 30 days of being diagnosed, and more than half of those deaths (15,000) were directly attributable to a C. difficile infection.

C Diff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established 2012, comprised of 100% volunteering professionals is dedicated at supporting public health through education and advocating for Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) prevention, treatments, clinical trials, AMR, and environmental safety worldwide. Listen to "C.diff. Spores and More" Tuesday's at 1 p.m. EST (www.cdiffradio.com) sponsored by Rebiotix, a Ferring Pharmaceuticals company.

