C Diff Foundation with Leading Gastroenterologists Paul Feuerstadt, MD and Caterina Oneto, MD Announce Clinic Dedicated For C.difficile

The clinic will hold office hours beginning this month in Connecticut, which will be held on August 27, 2019 at the Gastroenterology Center of Connecticut (gastrocenter.org).

The second clinic will be held in November (date to be announced) at the Concorde Medical Group in Manhattan – New York City (concordemed.com/). The clinic received an overwhelming response from patients in various stages of recovery, including 15 individuals already scheduled with multiple spots planned for patients with recently diagnosed infection or those who have had multiple episodes and need further guidance and management.

“We are delighted with the immediate and overwhelming response from the patient community. It is a testament to the needs of those suffering from this infection. With this clinic we hope to bring awareness, education and more importantly, cutting edge treatment to the general public,” stated Dr. Feuerstadt.

There are plans for additional clinic dates next year in New York, Connecticut, Illinois and Minnesota.

Dr. Oneto said, “Through this clinic, we will provide access to high level care to a number of new consults, as well as existing patients, who are recovering from the infection. It is my pleasure to partner with the C Diff Foundation and lend my expertise to the management and hopefully, eradication of this debilitating disease.”

“The clinics demonstrate Dr’s Feuerstadt and Oneto’s commitment over the many years raising C.diff. awareness while providing management of those suffering with a C.diff. infection for patients who might not otherwise be able to gain access to providers sub-specializing in caring for those with this infection. Their dedication resonates within the C.diff. community and we are grateful for their participation and support.” stated Nancy Caralla, Founding President of the C Diff Foundation.

About C Diff Foundation

C Diff Foundation’s mission is dedicated to reaching out to communities from villages to cities, to medical practitioners, medical students, C. diff. survivors, caregivers, and the patients combating a C. difficile infection (CDI) while providing the general public important information on prevention, treatments available, clinical trials in progress, and EPA registered products available for environmental safety worldwide.

About Paul Feuerstadt, MD

His areas of interest Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) and ischemic diseases of the gut and in these areas he has presented his research extensively, authored and co-authored many manuscripts, textbook chapters and online modules. Another passion of Dr. Feuerstadt’s is teaching, frequently giving lectures locally, regionally and nationally. He holds a clinical appointment as an Assistant Clinical Professor of Medicine at the Yale University School of Medicine and is a full-time attending physician at the Gastroenterology Center of Connecticut seeing patients with a broad spectrum of clinical gastroenterological diseases.

Dr. Feuerstadt attended the Weill Medical College of Cornell University in Manhattan for medical school and completed his residency in internal medicine at New York Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell. His clinical fellowship training was completed at Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, New York.

About Caterina Oneto, MD

Dr. Caterina Oneto, MD is a Gastroenterologist in private practice in New York and is affiliated with NYU Langone. She completed her Fellowship in Gastroenterology at Montefiore Medical Center, Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Dr Oneto is Co-Director of Clinical trials at Concorde Medical Group. Her main focus is Irritable Bowel Disease (IBD),

Clostridioides difficile infections (AKA C.diff., C.difficile, CDI) and Microbiome modification. Dr Oneto is also Co-Director of the C.diff. Community Global Support program offered by the C Diff Foundation. Dr Oneto appears regularly on Doctor Radio on Sirius Xm and C.diff. Spores and More Radio (cdiffradio.com).

About C.difficile

It is the most common Healthcare-associated infection affecting an estimated 450,000 people annually in the United States alone with ~28,000 deaths from complications of this infection. This infection accounts for ~16% of all healthcare associated infections.

In the USA: Nearly half a million Americans suffer from Clostridioides difficile (C. diff.) infections in a single year according to a study released February 25, 2015 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC).

**Approximately 29,000 patients died within 30 days of the initial diagnosis of C. difficile. Of those, about 15,000 deaths were estimated to be directly attributable to C. difficile infections (CDI), making C. difficile a very important cause of infectious disease death in the United States alone. More than 80 percent of the deaths associated with C. difficile occurred among Americans aged 65 years or older. C. difficile causes an inflammation of the colon and deadly diarrhea.

Learn more about the C Diff Foundation at: https://cdifffoundation.org

