C.diff. International Conference and Health EXPO Will Deliver Up-to-date Clostridioides difficile Data + More Nov. 6-7 In St. Louis

The C Diff Foundation is honored to welcome 30+ international leading topic experts from hospitals, pharma, biotech, academia, and Government agencies to deliver and discuss critical information on global healthcare-associated issues.



To learn more about this extraordinary conference, agenda and guest speakers: https://cdifffoundation.org/2019-guest-speakers/

Clinical professionals will gather for two days to present up-to-date data to expand on the existing knowledge and raise awareness of the urgency focused on, but not limited to, Clostridioides difficile (formally known as Clostridium difficile) infection (CDI) Prevention, Treatments, Research, Diagnostics, Clinical trials, and Environmental Safety.

There will also be presentations exclusively concentrated on Infection prevention, Fecal microbiota restoration and transplants for adults, a Panel of C. diff. infection Survivors; a patient’s perspective, Microbiome research, Scientific posters and poster presentations, Antibiotic stewardship, Antimicrobial resistance, and a Healthcare EXPO component.

All attendees will have the highest levels of peer networking and learning opportunity at the Conference and Health EXPO. The conference program builds in time for face-to-face interaction between attending executives, corporate representatives and industry experts exhibiting.

C Diff Foundation expresses their gratitude to Pfizer for being the conference Diamond Sponsor. Pfizer is appreciated for their continued support and partnering with the C Diff Foundation in promoting C. diff. Awareness worldwide.

Attendee Linda Davis, RN, Patient Triage Specialist, said about the 2018 conference, “It’s an excellent opportunity to have the ability to network with fellow-healthcare professionals from around the world. Each conference I have attended presents the opportunity to acquire knowledge with like-minded professionals striving to make a difference in the health care community. Attendees obtain the most innovative cutting-edge research and developments fighting today’s complex world of healthcare-associated infections.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Clostridioides difficile infection (aka C.diff., C. difficile, CDI, CDAD) “has become the most common microbial cause of healthcare-associated infections in U.S. hospitals and costs up to $4.8 billion each year in excess health care costs for acute care facilities alone.” Statistics provided by the CDC suggest that C. difficile infections cause nearly 500,000 infections in patients in the U.S. annually. In one study noted by the CDC, among infected patients, nearly 29,000 died within 30 days of being diagnosed, and more than half of those deaths (15,000) were directly attributable to a C. difficile infection.

About The C Diff Foundation:

C Diff Foundation, a 501(c)(3) established 2012, comprised of 100% volunteering professionals dedicated at supporting public health through education and advocating for Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) prevention, treatments, clinical trials, and environmental safety worldwide. Listen to “C.diff. Spores and More” Tuesday’s at 1 p.m. ET (www.cdiffradio.com), sponsored by Rebiotix, a Ferring Pharmaceuticals company, providing leading up-to-date information on topics that are aligned and connect with their organization’s mission and more.

