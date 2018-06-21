C3 Insurance Launches New Technology, a Smartphone Inspection App for Businesses

SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 21, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — C3 Risk & Insurance Services today announced the launch of its new SaferWorks smartphone technology for businesses to use in documenting inspections. The app is designed to be extremely simple and easy to use by both the company administrator and by the company end users.



The application has a very clean interface. The end user simply opens the application and answers pre-defined questions established by the company (these are customized to each client). Each question requires a photo to be taken “live.” There is no ability to upload a photo previously taken so that it guarantees real time data.

A company administrator has a dashboard where he/she can view each user’s results and run reports for compliance and quality assurance.

The app, SaferWorks, intends to help businesses with the following:

Behavioral change of employees OSHA compliance Peace of mind to businesses who have multiple locations.

Access to the app requires a code from C3 in order to download and utilize from the Apple store. To learn more about its availability contact C3 via relations@c3insurance.com.

About C3:

C3 aids medium to large businesses reduce insurance costs and mitigate unexpected financial loss through a combination of new age technology and old school human capital. The agency brings a unique and fresh approach to the marketplace staffing atypical resources such as a video production team and software developers that create custom products for their clients.

The independent agency is a full-service shop providing products and services that support all lines of property & casualty, employee benefits and personal lines. The agency is licensed in mostly all U.S. states and territories.

