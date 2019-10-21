Cabling Weak, Heavy Tree Branches Now Can Prevent Huge Costs Later

HUNTINGDON VALLEY, Pa., Oct. 21, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Heavy winds and rough weather can lead to trees splitting apart and dangerous falling limbs. The time and money it costs to clean up these disasters can be astronomical! The experts at Giroud Tree and Lawn explain why cabling a tree now can prevent huge costs in the long run.



There are a few reasons why homeowners may need to have a tree cabled:

Co-dominant Leaders: If a tree has two or more main leaders or trunks, it may be at high risk for splitting apart. The area where the leaders divide is often a major weak spot for a tree.

Overextended, Weakly Attached Limbs: Sometimes a limb that extends from the main trunk may experience aggressive growth. If this limb becomes too big, the weight becomes too much for the trunk to bear and the limb snaps. If caught in time, this limb can be cabled to the main trunk which will ease the weight distribution and prevent breakage.

Some trees are just more susceptible to breakage: Just about any tree with weakly attached limbs or more than one main trunk is at risk for splitting apart or losing major limbs. Check out this report by the University of Illinois which highlights which trees are more at risk for breakage than others.

Oftentimes, homeowners have no idea that a tree is a threat, which is why trees should be inspected by an ISA Certified Arborist on a regular basis. The arborist may recommend cabling to prevent a disaster later.

Here are some reasons why:

Safety Hazard: People underneath weak limbs can get seriously hurt when branches break.

Financial Burden: When large limbs and leaders break, they can land on a roof, shed, car or fence. The financial costs that come with falling trees can add up quickly!

Time is Money: Dealing with contractors, insurance companies, and days lost at work trying to clean up the mess from a fallen tree takes a lot of time!

A Proactive Approach

Installing cables in weak limbs is often the best way to prevent trees from splitting and breaking apart. Tree cables are like a safety net for trees. By reducing the strain on weak limbs, tree cables prevent the limbs from splitting and causing damage or complete tree failure. For cracked trunks, a through bolt helps to keep the trunk from splitting apart.

In Giroud Tree and Lawn’s informative video, Giroud ISA Certified Arborist and Vice President, Drew Slousky, shows several large trees that have been saved by cables. – https://youtu.be/vM2X06dzIkE.

“The only way for homeowners to be sure trees on the property are safe is to have a Certified Arborist inspect all the trees annually,” explains Drew Slousky, Giroud ISA Certified Arborist and Vice President.

If a tree is already cabled, annual inspections are vital! Cable hardware wears down over time. Tree health and structural integrity can also change. For safety and performance, tree cable supports must be inspected by an ISA Certified Arborist annually.

About Giroud Tree and Lawn

Giroud Tree and Lawn specializes in tree service, lawn care and mosquito and tick control programs that make customers love doing business with the company since 1974. Serving Bucks, Montgomery and Philadelphia Counties, the company offers professional tree and lawn evaluation, tree pruning, tree removal, insect and disease control, fertilizing, stump removal, traditional and 100% organic lawn programs and mosquito and tick control. Giroud Arborists are certified by the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) and have the knowledge and experience required to properly diagnose, treat and maintain trees and lawn health. The company is Accredited by the Tree Care Industry Association and Better Business Bureau. Giroud has also been awarded the Angie’s List Super Service Award® every year since 2005. The “Giroud Treework for Charity” program donates free tree care services to parks, historical sites and other non-profit organizations located in the Company’s service area. For more information, visit the company website at http://www.giroudtree.com or call 215-682-7704.

News Source: Giroud Tree and Lawn

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/cabling-weak-heavy-tree-branches-now-can-prevent-huge-costs-later/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.