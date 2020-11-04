End the year with fun holiday events happening around Miami County! Mark these fun, socially distanced events on your calendar. You won’t want to miss them.

Enchanted Wonderland Weekend!

November 6 – November 8, Downtown Troy

The winter fun starts this weekend in Downtown Troy. Come prepared with your holiday shopping list and browse all of the fun and unique gifts you can find only in our local shops. Weekend activities will include shop open houses, elf scavenger hunts, shopping giveaways, food trucks and more! Come out for just an evening or make a whole weekend of it, stopping at our local bakeries and restaurants in between shopping and activities.

A Winter Yuletide Gathering

November 10 – November 15, Downtown Tipp City

Tipp City kicks of their holiday shopping season with local shopkeepers inviting you to their open houses this weekend. Not only will you find the perfect gifts for everyone on your list, you’ll have the opportunity to take photos with Santa, listen to strolling Christmas carolers and ride on a horse-drawn carriage through downtown. Nothing gets more magical than that!

West Milton Holiday Open House

November 19 – November 22, Downtown West Milton

Be sure to visit the shops in Downtown West Milton during their open houses! Find great gifts and be entered to win daily prizes just by visiting each of the shops.

Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve

November 27 – December 27, Lost Creek Reserve

Coming back for its second holiday season, the Holiday Lights at Lost Creek Reserve have already begun to be a family holiday tradition for most. With over 50 animated light displays, this 1.25 mile drive through the woods and down charming farm lanes will put you right in the holiday spirit. Listen to Christmas music and sip on hot cocoa while you and your family leisurely drive among the lights.

Hometown Holiday and Grand Illumination

November 27, Prouty Plaza, Troy

Make your way to Downtown Troy this evening for the annual grand lighting of the Christmas tree in the middle of The Square. Enjoy hot cocoa and refreshments, holiday music, and shopping.

Downtown Piqua Holiday Parade

December 5, Downtown Piqua

Piqua is switching things up this year and presenting a reverse Holiday Parade. Instead of having the floats pass by you on the street, you yourselves will be the ones driving by with the parade units are stationary on the sidewalk. This is a great way to adapt a fun holiday tradition to become socially distanced.

Holly Jolly 5k/10k Run

December 12, City of Piqua Building

Put on your running shoes and a warm coat and head to Piqua for this annual holiday run along the beautiful Great Miami River. You can find more information regarding registration on the Mainstreet Piqua website.

If you’re looking for great holiday gift ideas, look no further and check out a list of our local shops. We also have plenty of options for lodging if you’re looking to stay the weekend.

The post Can’t Miss Holiday Events in Miami County appeared first on Home Grown Great.