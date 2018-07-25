Capacity LLC Partners with RightHand Robotics to Further Automate Fulfillment Operations

NORTH BRUNSWICK, N.J., July 25, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capacity LLC®, trusted leaders in order fulfillment, e-commerce, and electronic data interchange (EDI), has partnered with the robotic piece-picking experts at RightHand Robotics. The collaboration will integrate the Massachusetts-based company’s RightPick™ automation system into Capacity’s fulfillment solution offering, creating a new competitive edge for its clients.



The robotic workcells will be integrated with existing warehouse material handling systems, such as those from Lightning Pick, and will increase the level of automation. The integration of RightPick™ technology will begin in Capacity’s New Jersey fulfillment center this year, and later expand to its California location.

As the fulfillment partner of choice for household names and global brands like Glossier and ADP, Capacity handles thousands of e-commerce and B2B orders daily. The company’s initial use of robotic piece-picking automation builds upon Capacity’s strategy of deploying engineered systems that improve speed, accuracy and flexibility to meet its clients’ omnichannel fulfillment needs.

When Capacity sought a robotic piece-picking solution, its goals included finding a system that could pick and place a wide range of items at high rates with reliability.

“We quickly concluded that many of the systems entering the market would not meet our needs,” said Capacity’s Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Thom Campbell. “We realized that the solution had to be imagined from the bottom up with an understanding of what was needed to solve our particular challenges. It’s not just about having a better gripper – you need a fully integrated software and hardware approach, which RightHand has nailed.”

Capacity’s leadership team chose to invest in RightHand’s RightPick™ solution, an integrated, software-driven picking solution that flexibly handles thousands of products, including never-before-seen items, and learns and adapts over time.

“We knew from our earliest interactions with RightHand and vetting of other solutions that this was the team and platform we wanted to partner with moving forward,” said Campbell.

“We are tremendously excited to be working with Capacity,” said Yaro Tenzer, Co-Founder and CEO of RightHand Robotics. “We share a common vision for how robotic piece-picking can be a strategic asset to their business, especially as they continue to grow at a phenomenal rate across multiple product categories and parts of the world. With every pick, the system generates data that helps us further improve performance across their entire fleet of workcells.”

For more information about RightHand Robotics and to download a new white paper, “Understanding the 3Rs of Robotic Piece-Picking,” visit the RHR website.

For more information about Capacity®, visit our website. Anyone interested in discussing outsourcing order fulfillment can also contact Capacity’s fulfillment experts online at our contact page, or call (732) 638-4641 and select option 3.

About RightHand Robotics:

RightHand Robotics is a pioneer in providing end-to-end robotic picking solutions that improve the performance of e-commerce order fulfillment. RHR is comprised of a team of researchers from the Harvard Biorobotics Lab, the Yale GRAB Lab, and MIT. The company is based in Somerville, Mass. For more information, please visit https://www.righthandrobotics.com/ or follow the company @RHRobotics.

About Capacity LLC:

Since 1999, Capacity LLC® has been offering expert order fulfillment services, warehousing, value-added services, assembly services, and technology solutions to businesses globally. Capacity LLC provides a bicoastal fulfillment solution, from five facilities in North Brunswick, N.J., and a sixth in City of Industry, Calif. Capacity LLC provides domestic and international distribution to companies of all sizes, from unique and disruptive startups to household name brands shipping globally. Learn more at: https://www.capacityllc.com/.

