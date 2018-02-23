Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM Teams Up with Cause for Paws, Project Bark

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 23, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM will be hosting Cause for Paws for their Project Bark pet adoption event on Saturday, March 3, 2018 from 12-4.



Come and join the team at Capital CJD for the opportunity to adopt a precious pet in need of a forever home. And while you’re petting that furry friend, don’t forget to check out the extensive line of quality new and pre-owned vehicles available at the dealership!

Join in the fun as Ben, the newest DJ from G105, will provide upbeat tunes and hand out some super swag! Then feast on fresh and delicious local food that will be available from Jeffrey’s Grill food truck.

In addition, Capital CJD will be generously donating $50 for Cause for Paws for every vehicle they sell on March 3!

This event will take place at Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram — 200 Waterfield Ridge Place, Garner, NC 27529.

For more information about this event or Capital Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM, please visit their website at: https://www.capitalcjd.com/

Learn more about Cause for Paws of North Carolina: http://cfp-nc.org/

