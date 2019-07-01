Capital Industries Shares How to Fix Broken Concrete Driveways and Patios with Repair Products

MATTITUCK, N.Y., July 1, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Leading supplier of concrete floor and driveway repair products, Capital Industries, shares tips on how to fix broken driveway concrete with repair products.



Throughout the years, most patios and driveways will develop cracks. Depending on local weather conditions, these could be caused by winter’s freezing and thawing cycles, tree roots, and settling of the concrete foundation due to the movement underground. However, instead of pouring a new driveway or patio concrete slab, consider repairing the cracks with concrete driveway crack filler and repair products. Here’s some tips on what to look for and how to fix broken concrete.

What to Look For

Often, smaller cracks will be an indication of settling and sometimes larger problems under the concrete foundation. Try to notice and repair small cracks right away so they don’t develop into larger cracks over time.

Even if concrete has seen rough weather through frosts and thaws, has surface level cracks or even potholes, it can still be repaired with a patio or driveway concrete repair product. If the concrete is broken all the way through with deep cracks or has split in two, the concrete may need to be removed or re-poured.

Prepare the Crack for Repair

Before pouring concrete repair product over the crack, it needs to be prepared. Use a hammer or chisel to clear the crack of any loose chips. Any loose concrete should be removed. Clear any dirt and debris off the crack area. The surface should be free from any oil, grease, paint, corrosion, dust, or other surface contaminants.

What Product to Use

FP-300 is a high strength patio and driveway concrete repair product that is designed to use when leveling, resurfacing or patching concrete surfaces. It can be used for concrete floors, driveways, and patios.

With a trowel or screed, smooth the FP-300 across the surface and into the crack of the concrete. Finish smooth with a trowel, wood or sponge float. If desired, use a broom for a rough finish.

If the concrete crack repair is more than ½ inch in thickness, Capital Industries recommends using FP-400.

For more information and technical assistance with FP-300 or FP-400, please visit http://www.kwikbond.com/.

About Capital Industries:

Capital Industries, Inc. is a leading supplier of commercial and industrial concrete repair products. For over 30 years, we have proudly serviced contractors, factories, warehouses and distribution centers for industrial, institutional and commercial customers. We carry a full range of concrete repair materials, including those specifically designed for low temperature areas such as freezers and coolers.

Our floor repair products are rapid hardening, allowing you to reopen repaired areas with minimal downtime. All of our products are designed to be used by in-house maintenance personnel and come with an ironclad 100 percent guarantee of satisfaction.

