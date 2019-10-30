MATTITUCK, N.J., Oct. 30, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Capital Industries, a leading non-slip floor coating manufacturer, works with industrial companies on selecting the right floor coating. After years of impact and daily use, floor coatings can wear down. Without the protective coating, industrial floors are easily damaged by foot and vehicle traffic.



Deteriorating floors can lead to workplace accidents and reduce productivity. By coating or recoating industrial floors, there are many advantages available with epoxy.

Safety

Preserve the safety of industrial locations by adding a non-slip epoxy floor coating. KwikBond’s Retrax is unique because it is not only non-slip, but also provides traction when oil, grease, water, and ice spills on it. It is also USDA approved for meat and poultry plants.

Durable

Industrial warehouses see a lot of vehicle traffic from forklifts from day in and day out. Having a tough coating is essential to last against the frequent use. KwikBond’s Repox FC is an advanced formula coating system that provides an extended life for heavy traffic applications.

Strong Adhesive

Having an excellent bond to concrete is important. With Repox-HB, it bonds to not only concrete, but also block, steel, wood and almost any other sound surface. This industrial floor coating is best used in areas where floors need to be washed.

KwikBond’s Retrax bonds to concrete and almost any other surface, including metal, wood, terrazzo, tile, and slate. It has a high bonding action that can also provide durability over time.

Uses for Floor Coating

Using epoxy provides a high strength, durable, and stable coating for industrial floors.

Uses include:

Steps

Ramps

Exits

Catwalks

Fire stairs

Processing areas

Entranceways

Equipment

Loading docks

Marine docks

Flat beds

Find our more information about KwikBond’s industrial floor coating products by calling (631) 298-6300 or visiting http://www.kwikbond.com/.

About KwikBond:

Capital Industries, Inc. is a leading supplier of commercial and industrial concrete repair products. For over 30 years, we have proudly serviced contractors, factories, warehouses and distribution centers for industrial, institutional and commercial customers. We carry a full range of concrete repair materials, including those specifically designed for low temperature areas such as freezers and coolers. Our floor repair products are rapid hardening, allowing you to reopen repaired areas with minimal downtime. All of our products are designed to be used by in-house maintenance personnel and come with an ironclad 100% guarantee of satisfaction.

*(LOGO 72dpi: http://www.kwikbond.com/wp-content/themes/capital/images/logo.jpg )

News Source: Capital Industries Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/capital-industries-shares-the-top-reasons-to-coat-industrial-floors/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.