Capitol Fence Shares 7 Most Important Reasons to Install an Automated Gate System

Capitol Fence, automatic gate installers in Austin, Texas since 1992, shares a few beneficial reasons for having automated gates installed on commercial and residential properties.



In the Austin, Texas area, we typically have customers for commercial and residential automatic gate installation call to:

Increase security

Control access to the property

Improve curb appeal

Raise property values

Prevent theft or break-ins

Keep loved ones safe from street traffic

Prevent unwanted visitors or soliciting

For both commercial and residential properties, some of these reasons overlap, and each property type has its own needs when considering an automatic gate entry installation.

Types of Automatic Gate Systems

“At Capitol Fence, we work with a variety of automatic gate systems in Austin, Texas and gate operators for both commercial and residential properties. Our main product line is through our partner, LiftMaster. We’ve installed single access and multi-access systems and solar powered with sliding and swing gates,” said Mike Morrow, CEO Capitol Fence in Austin.

Here’s some of the gate types we’ve worked with:

Swing Gates

Slide Gates

Specialty Overhead Operators

Barrier Gate Operators

Motorized Lift Gates

Manual Lift and Swing Gates

Access Control Systems

Gate Hardware

Accessories

UL 325 Standards

As experienced automated gate installers in Austin, Texas, we meet or exceed the UL 325 standards. It’s important for residential and commercial property owners to realize that many gate installers do not have proper credentials to install gates. In this case, while it is possible for a cheaper installation, it is also considered more hazardous because failure to meet UL 325 standards can result in a higher risk of electrocution to individuals.

“We’ve seen this issue arise in the local Austin, Texas community with contractors who are not licensed to install automated gates to properly meet UL 325 standards,” adds Morrow.

Capitol Fence provides UL 325 certified staff to install and test our top-of-the-line automated gate systems to prevent hazards and ensure safety.

To learn more about our installation of automatic gates for commercial and residential properties in the Austin, Texas area, and to receive a free quote, please visit us at http://www.capitolfenceaustin.com/.

About Capitol Fence:

Capitol Fence and Deck has been providing the top-level design and functionality for residential fences since 1992 in Austin, Texas. Delivering and installing custom wood, plank, chain link, privacy, wrought iron, and many other types of fences along with walk gates, entry gates, handrails, and much more, there are no other fence contractors throughout the Greater Austin Area that can match our selection and customer service.

Capitol Fence and Deck has built a strong history of exceptional customer support and service. Quality is one of the most essential aspects of any Austin Fence Company and when you want the best, only Capitol Fence and Deck will do.

Learn more at: http://www.capitolfenceaustin.com

