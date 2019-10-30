AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Austin, Texas-based Capitol Fence, a leading fence and deck business representing the oldest fence contracting company serving Austin and the surrounding areas, recently shared with customers popular ways to personalize electric gates. Installing electric gates in Austin is growing increasingly popular with homeowners for the way in which they enhance a property’s curb appeal and increase security.



“Automatic gates come in a variety of styles, materials and operating methods, all of which impact the final cost of the project – which is why we decided to share with our valued customers some popular ways to personalize them,” says Mike Morrow, owner of Capitol Fence. “With electric gates, homeowners do not need to exit their vehicle when driving through them, as they’re activated via remote control, voice, sensor or keypad, among other options.”

“Beyond being faster to open compared to manual gates, automatic/electric types are easier to use because they do not demand any physical exertion to open them; what’s more, they are more secure than manual gates as they’re opened only by way of a designated code or device.”

Starting with the process of installation for an automatic gate in Austin, Capitol Fence says installation varies significantly based on the type and style of gate, in addition to the system and material chosen. In most cases, the largest part of the installation cost comes down to the posts that hold the gate in place on either side. Sliding gates require tracks and specialized wheels, while swing gates require hinges. During this process, the mechanism needs to be set up and, in many cases, the sensor will need to be set and calibrated, and/or the remote set up so that the gate can operate.

“This can take anywhere from a few hours to a few days, depending on the size and style of the gate,” adds Morrow.

Beyond installation, personalization is the matter of enhancement and improvement elements, including voice communication, in which drivers can communicate via intercom to the operator. Other ways to personalize a electric gates include keypads, which allow the user to input a code to open the gate; a card reader, representing a more secure way of granting access compared to keypads; and cameras, which can be added to the gate and enable an individual inside a residence to see who is approaching.

In addition to all these options, Capitol Fence also offers driveway and entry gates for Austin residents and commercial businesses that are custom-fabricated in our gate shop utilizing pre-galvanized steel, yielding gates that are powder-coated, not painted, so that proper fit and matching finish is realized.

“We offer our customers a vast array of styles and colors, along with unparalleled and maintenance/rust-free quality,” concludes Morrow. “They can choose from economical basic styles or one-of-a-kind designs built to their specifications, providing their home with a distinctive aesthetic that sets it apart from pre-fabricated, ‘off-the-shelf’ gates.”

Capitol Fence is located at 13724 Avenue K in Austin.

