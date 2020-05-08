WESTPORT, Conn., May 8, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CareSight is excited to offer two custom headsets, suitable for use with all B2000, B3000, and B3000N Vocera voice badges, that easily allow healthcare personnel to combine hands-free and private conversations with Vocera.



We developed our unique line of Vocera-friendly headsets with a deep understanding of our hospital customers’ high-noise environments and privacy-sensitive situations. Comfortable, ergonomic, and featuring the perfect cord length, these affordable solutions ensure clear, private communications—even in the noisiest environments. CareSight’s 13-inch cord single earbud headsets and 20-inch cord over-the-ear C-ring headsets come with a 30-day warranty and are compatible with other 2.5mm voice devices.

“Vocera voice is an essential part of Northern Westchester Hospital’s focus on exceptional patient experience. Reducing noise and ensuring privacy is at the core of all of our communication initiatives. Headsets have been part of our Vocera strategy for many years. We worked with the CareSight team to develop a solution that staff can wear comfortably for an entire shift and that delivered a high-fidelity voice experience,” says George Weldon, Administrative Director, Ambulatory Surgery, POS–Operating Room at Northern Westchester Hospital.

To learn more, visit https://voceraheadsets.com/.

ABOUT CARESIGHT

CareSight’s team has deployed and supported Vocera voice since 2003 and has provided custom Vocera-specific headset solutions to customers since 2009—including whole hospital mandatory headset initiatives. The CareSight analytics platform is often deployed as part of comprehensive noise reduction initiatives. Headsets provide our customers with another tool to abate noise and reinforce a quieter hospital environment.

First deployed in 2012 as part of T2 Technical Services’ work supporting clinical communications deployments, CareSight became its own dedicated company in 2016. CareSight integrates and unifies data from patient management data systems, nurse call systems, patient monitoring, and real-time location devices to provide visibility and insight into patient care operations. By combining an experienced team with a comprehensive, multi-source view of the alarm activity in hospital environments, CareSight enables hospitals to confidently execute data-driven improvements.

To learn more, visit https://voceraheadsets.com/.

Vocera® is a trademark of Vocera Communications, Inc., registered in the United States and other jurisdictions. CareSight, LLC is an independent service provider and is not part of Vocera Communications, Inc.

News Source: CareSight

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/caresight-addresses-the-need-for-reliable-and-secure-vocera-voice-communications-during-the-covid-19-crisis/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.