Carl Gibson to head WMH’s new Sacramento Office

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 5, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Please join us in welcoming Carl Gibson III to WMH Corporation. Carl will be serving as one of the key transportation leaders in expanding WMH throughout California. His responsibilities will include managing the new Sacramento office, broadening our client base, and mentoring junior staff in their professional development. Carl’s input in key company decisions will help WMH maintain its viability in a fast-changing market.



“The addition of Carl to our management team will augment our capabilities to meet our clients need and expand our geographic footprint,” noted William Hadaya, President of WMH Corporation. “Carl Gibson will strategically position us for expansion into new markets, attract new talent, and accelerate growth within the transportation and mobility sector.”

Carl is a Licensed Professional Engineer, he earned his Masters of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley in 1997. Prior to joining WMH, he was Senior Project Manager at Quincy Engineering leading their Highway Department. Over the past 20 years, Carl has successfully completed numerous transportation projects for state, federal, and local agencies throughout California.

The opening of our new office in Sacramento represents WMH’s strong performance and commitment to our clients. The Sacramento office will serve as one of our innovation hubs for implementing forward-thinking designs to accommodate multi-modal applications of the future.

About WMH Corporation:

WMH is a civil engineering firm specializing in infrastructure planning and design with offices in San Jose, Oakland, San Diego, and now Sacramento, California. WMH has a record of developing innovative solutions and high-quality designs that will benefit communities for generations.

More information: http://www.wmhcorporation.com/.

*PHOTO Link for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0605s2p-carl-gibson-300dpi.jpg

*Photo Caption: Carl Gibson to head WMH’s new Sacramento Office.

Media Contact:

Baljinder Virk

Office Manager

(408) 971-7300

bvirk@wmhcorporation.com

WMH Corporation

50 W. San Fernando Street, Suite 950

San Jose, CA 95113

News Source: WMH Corporation, Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/carl-gibson-to-head-wmhs-new-sacramento-office/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.