Carol Borden, Founder and CEO of Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Inc. Named a Pet Industry Woman of the Year Finalist

WILLISTON, Fla., Sept. 7, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Founder and CEO, Carol Borden has been selected as one of twenty-five women vying for the title of Pet Industry Woman of the Year 2018.



Pet Industry Woman of the Year has been showcasing leaders in the pet industry for the past 5 years. There are 5 categories nominees can compete in: Advocate, which represents women doing advocacy for pets. Corporate, for leaders who own or work for corporations. Entrepreneur, for women opening and running one or multiple businesses. Rising Star for those women in the fast lane doing remarkable work to keep our eyes on. Lastly, Solopreneur, for women doing it all solo.

Becoming a Finalist puts Carol Borden in the running for one of the 5 category winners and from that the option of the top spot of Pet Industry Woman of the Year which will be announced during the live awards show on Oct 2, in Oaks, Pa. at The Club at Shannondell. This is in conjunction with the Pet Connections Expo being held in Greater Philadelphia Expo Center.

Women in the Pet Industry Network (WIPIN) is a leading organization focused on women leaders in all categories of this ever-growing pet industry. Leaders don’t need to be members of WIPIN to compete for Pet Industry Woman of the Year, and many of the finalists are members, however the caliber of these finalists speaks to how vital the pet space is becoming because of so many women doing remarkable work.

About Carol Borden:

Titling her first dog at the age of 10, Carol has spent a lifetime loving and training dogs. In 2010, she founded Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs, Inc. in Williston, Florida where she has raised, trained and donated nearly 300 individually trained service dogs for those with disabilities including PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, seizure and diabetic disorders and mobility issues.

Carol has remained a trailblazer in the Service Dog industry, working with the states of both Florida and Michigan in drafting their service dog legislation to protect the rights of the disabled; and her training curriculum has just become the first accredited service dog training program in the State of Florida. Carol was a 2015 winner of the Stephen B. Wise award and a 2018 winner of the AUSV Vetty Award for service to veterans in the Mental Health Category.

About Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs:

Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has grown into a nation-wide organization. Today, Guardian Angels receives up to 40 inquiries each day for one of their medical Service Dogs. There is no state or federal funding available for this critical life-saving program.

For more information on our program, visit: http://www.medicalservicedogs.org/ and please consider joining us, as we Unleash the Power to Heal.

About Women in the Pet Industry Network (WIPIN):

Headquartered near Portland, Ore., WIPIN serves leaders who are making a difference in the pet space. WIPIN members come from all categories within the pet industry, from groomers and veterinarians to pet sitters and pet boutique owners. Women in the Pet Industry Network is committed to igniting leaders who ignite others which in turn makes a positive impact on all pets and their people.

For more information, please visit http://www.womeninthepetindustry.com, or contact Schuh at 503-970-5774 or Shawna@womeninthepetindustry.com.

