Carpe Diem Technologies Issued Critical NIL Patent for VR, Holographic, Microfluidic, and Integrated Printed Electronic Devices

Carpe Diem Technologies has been issued Patent US9804488 for the production of products incorporating NIL features. The system is entitled "System and method for fabricating miniature structures on a flexible substrate."



“The key claims in this patent allow manufacturers to fabricate and align nano-imprinted features with little or no apparent visual contrast,” explains John S. Berg, Carpe Diem’s founder and CEO.

Alignment and assembly is an increasingly important and difficult requirement for products whose performance is predicated on low-cost materials and extreme precision. These integrated optical and electronic products can now be made on low-cost substrates such as plastic film, flexible glass or even paper.

The patent’s key claims facilitate roll-to-roll or flexible panel manufacturing of very precise complex devices – inexpensively. Products enabled run the gamut from startups to mature industries.

Applications include (partial list):

Virtual reality headgear and displays

Document security and counterfeit prevention

Active medical device patches

Advanced high consumer impact labels and packaging

Low-cost ultrafiltration filters for liquids and gasses

High-capacity printed batteries

High-efficiency energy generation from solar and thermal sources.

About Carpe Diem Technologies:

Carpe Diem brings high-precision volume manufacturing solutions to mature industries and startups alike. The company works in the world of nanometers to microns, frequently on low-cost flexible substrates such as paper, plastic, and metal foils or web.

Carpe Diem’s modular machine system is for the development and production of nano-enabled printed electronics, microfluidics, meta materials and optical devices utilizing the most advanced processes. The manufacturing system has the flexibility to change with customers’ needs and as technology evolves.

From NIL with NIL mastering capability to Spatial ALD. From printing to photolithography, with interferometric alignment and inspection. Carpe Diem’s team, solutions, and approach power the new era of products and devices.

