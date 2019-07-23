CARR Expands Board with New Members – Brings Aboard Added Legal and Real Estate Expertise

SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 23, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Consumer Advocates for RCFE Reform (CARR) announced today that it has welcomed two new members to its Board of Directors.



Teri Christensen is a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services California Properties. She is a seasoned not-for-profit professional, having been Senior Vice President and Director of Field Operations for Partnership for Drug-Free America, a national non-profit, for over twenty years. Her not-for-profit organizational knowledge, coupled with her degree in Communications and Media Studies from San Diego State University, offer a depth of insights and experience that will benefit CARR’s growth, expanded mission, and fundraising efforts.

Daniel Shillito, Esq. has had a distinguished forty-year litigation career in both the private and public sectors. He earned his J.D. from Ohio Northern University School of Law and has served as a partner in two Washington D.C. law firms, and as Deputy General Counsel to a national trade association. His public service includes high-profile litigation (Northern Spotted Owl; Exxon Valdez), commercial Indian leases, and natural resource matters for the Department of the Interior. He is also a Colonel, U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, Retired. Mr. Shillito brings extensive practical business acumen to the board; his advice and strategic planning experience will be instrumental as CARR moves towards sustainability.

“We are excited to have Teri and Dan join our board.” said Christine Murphy, CARR’s Chief Operating Officer, “Their unique expertise and experience add dimension and range to the talents already resident on our board.”

About CARR:

Consumer Advocates for RCFE Reform (CARR) is a San Diego-based 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization specializing in public document research on assisted living facilities, and the state’s oversight of the industry. Learn more at: https://rcfereform.org/

