CB Structures Ranks in Engineering News-Record for Specialty Contractors

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 12, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Current Builders (currentbuilders.com) today announced its CB Structures division has been ranked by Engineering News-Record (ENR) as #7 in the Southeast Region for the Concrete Sector, #19 in Florida for Specialty Contractors and #45 in the Southeast Region for Specialty Contractors for 2018.



Current Builders, based in Pompano Beach, has maintained a self-performing concrete structures division for more than 40 years.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by ENR,” said Michael Taylor, President of Current Builders. “Having this division allows us to provide developers with varied options that can allow for both cost and time savings. In addition to our broad tunnel from capabilities, we have also expanded our conventional concrete capabilities.

“With 20 million square feet of structures performed to date, we offer a thorough understanding of the systems aspects that are advantageous to all members of the development team including the owner, architect and/or engineer. CB Structures can design or assist in the design of – the most cost-effective and sustainable structure determined to meet each project’s specifications.”

CB Structures was launched as an extension of Current Builders, providing services exclusively to the contracting entity. In 2004, the division was expanded and today employs more than 100 full-time team members. CB Structures now maintains its own client base and offers its talent and expertise to the region’s development community including Gables Residential, Epoch Properties and Alliance Residential.

The division’s areas of service/building systems include: tunnel form, conventional forming systems supported by reinforced masonry, post-tensioned slabs supported by flying forms, tilt-up construction and precast joist assemblies.

About Engineering News-Record:

Engineering News-Record provides the engineering and construction news, analysis, commentary and data that construction industry professionals need to do their jobs more effectively. ENR reports on the top design firms, both architects and engineers, and the top construction companies as well as projects in the United States and around the world

About Current Builders:

Current Builders has been a major player in the multi-family residential market since its inception in 1972 and to date has delivered over 45,000 multi-family units for Class “A” Clients from all facets of the development community. The firm’s portfolio also includes 15 million square feet of office/industrial space and 250,000 square feet of retail.

From senior living to student living, village halls and community centers to luxury auto vaults, Current Builders’ résumé is comprehensive with 85 percent of its projects commissioned by existing clients. A proven and highly respected organization, Current Builders is consistently ranked for construction volume in the state of Florida and the Southeast United States.

