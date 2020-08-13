STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mark Schwartz and Krystal Paris today announced the launch of their new high-end endeavor, Epiphany Shoes. The new company will focus on the creation and distribution of boutique, hand made designer shoes for women. Initially, the shoes will be sold exclusively online, premiering with the Fall/Winter shoe collection in August 2020, at www.EpiphanyShoes.com.



Epiphany Shoes are hand made in Italy with a great deal of attention to detail and perfection in every shoe. They have a modern sleek design that will compliment any dress attire. Epiphany Shoes celebrates design with fashion forward form and beautifully sculpted heels.

The shoes embody style and comfort for women of all ages, who love their shoes and wear them continually. The design process takes us through the back roads and mountains of Italy working with the best tanneries; handpicking the finest leathers and suedes. The factory is a family owned facility that has over 50 years’ experience. The care and thought in the design process is key. Our goal is to make the most beautiful and comfortable shoes that not only provide confidence, but also accompany you in this journey of life. Epiphany Shoes capture the modern day woman! This is a labor of love by designers Mark Schwartz and Krystal Paris!

About Mark Schwartz

With an eye for design, shoe designer and artist Mark Schwartz has transformed the way the world looks at shoes today. For over 35 years, Mr. Schwartz has produced unique and compelling designs of shoes, considered by him to be the most artistic and important accessory in a woman’s wardrobe. His shoe designs have graced the runways of Paris, Milan and New York, as well as the pages of fashion publications such as Vogue, Elle and W Magazine.

As a young man in the early 1980’s, Mark Schwartz launched his shoe design career by assisting shoe design master Roger Vivier, and within two years Mr. Schwartz rose to become the creative director for Roger Vivier International. Mr. Schwartz aided with the design of many eclectic collections during his 7 years with the company. Roger Vivier introduced Mr. Schwartz to many of the influential players of the 1980’s New York art scene, most importantly Andy Warhol, who mentored Schwartz until his death and was the one who urged Mr. Schwartz to paint his shoe designs. Schwartz and Warhol would meet two or three times a month to exchange ideas and talk about shoes and art. Warhol was a huge influence on Mark pushing him to come up with creative ways to do paintings that included shoes and leaving a strong artistic imprint that Schwartz still uses today in all of his work.

As an accomplished footwear designer and artist, Mr. Schwartz has designed shoes for Barney’s, Bergdorf Goodman, Cleo Bottier, and Neiman Marcus. Mr. Schwartz has collaborated on design projects in the past with Balenciaga, Chanel, Gucci, and Jean Claude Jitrois, Ralph Lauren, Alexander McQueen, Marc Jacobs, Christian Lacroix, Hermes and Bill Blass, Richard Tyler, Joyce Echols and Calvin Klein. He has made shoes for Oprah Winfrey, Madonna, Julia Roberts, Sharon Stone, Julia Louis – Dreyfus, Natasha Richardson, Tina Turner, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Gianna Milani and Wendy Williams.

About Krystal Paris

Epiphany’s other creator is Krystal Paris. She is a left-handed muse that contributes a touch of magic to every well thought out design. This busy socialite has mingled in the Fashion Industry for over 25 years. Krystal has traveled the world and understands the demand for fresh new captivating ideas. Together this ultimate duo make Epiphany Shoes stand out among the rest!

Remember to look for the Epiphany Shoes Fall/Winter shoe collection, featured at https://www.epiphanyshoes.com/, in August 2020!

Have you had your Epiphany today?

For more information please contact us by email at: Info@epiphanyshoes.com

Website: https://www.epiphanyshoes.com/

