NEW YORK, N.Y., May 20, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) —- Ceres Gallery is pleased to present “Tipping Point: Art at the Edge” by Ruth Bauer Neustadter, from May 28 to June 22, 2019 with an opening reception on Thursday, May 30 from 6-8 p.m.



This solo exhibition of new paintings, constructions and assemblage mix with the artist’s environmental and political activism, calling attention to crucial, ongoing natural erosions.

The works on view throughout “Tipping Point” consist of metal, glass, fiber and found objects. A new series of paintings titled “Turn the Tide” will also debut, rendering surfaces in high-relief with brittle textures that highlight the fragile nature of ephemeral forms.

Neustadter’s depictions of unpretentious ruptures encourage discussions of the many environmental issues that we face. This highly colorful, tactile show engages viewers and asks for participation by carefully looking at each piece. Writing materials will be provided, so that visitors can comment on each of the paintings.

Ruth Bauer Neustadter was born into a highly creative family of artists, designers and sculptors. Although her first love was dance, classes in pottery and textiles led her to painting. While in her studio, Neustadter repurposes found objects for inclusion in her highly-textured, kinesthetic works that seem to dance away from the picture plane.

The Nicky Manx Dance Company will perform at the reception on May 30, 2019, 6-8 p.m.

Ceres Gallery is located at 547 West 27th Street, Suite 201, New York, NY 10001 and open Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m.; Thursday, from 12 to 8 p.m. More information: http://ceresgallery.org/.

