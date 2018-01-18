Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor Shares How to Avoid Living in Your Kid’s Basement When You Retire

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 18, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — In his compact new book, “The Mindset of Retirement Success: 7 Winning Strategies to Change Your Life” (ISBN: 978-0999641408), Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor Rodger Alan Friedman, delivers blunt advice to anyone who has been putting off retirement planning.



Friedman’s new book is meant to provide the attitude change recalcitrant savers need to start saving now so they won’t get caught short when their paychecks inevitably stop coming.

“There is a staggering amount of information available on preparing for retirement, so a lack of information is not the problem. Rather, it is putting that information to good use, and that is all about what you are willing to do and your mindset. This is what the book is all about,” says Friedman.

“The Mindset of Retirement Success” consists of seven chapters each containing action steps. Chapters include: Retirement Issues You Will Face; Are You Willing To Do What Is Necessary?; Visualize Your Ideal Retirement; Hold Yourself Accountable; Don’t Go It Alone, Assemble a Team; Set Higher Goals and Get Started Now.

In his book, Friedman writes: “Becoming aware of the potentially severe consequences if you do not make planning and investing for retirement a priority is a great first step. I doubt you would look forward to being a greeter at a big box store in your golden years. … Most definitely, you do not want to end up in your sister’s basement, or worse, your kids’ basements because you failed to plan and then ran out of money. Explaining to your future granddaughter why you live in her basement is not a conversation you will eagerly anticipate. You will either have a plan for your future, or you will reluctantly be part of someone else’s plans for you.”

Friedman can talk about:

Five major risks you face, as you get closer to retirement.

The importance of paying yourself before you pay your credit card debt, bills or car loans.

The advantages of having an accountability buddy and a team to have your back.

Five actions to take to get started now.

The book is available at all major book sellers, including Amazon at: http://a.co/ecVzExo

About The Author:

Rodger Alan Friedman is a chartered retirement planning counselor and financial advisor with more than 30 years’ experience in the industry. Friedman is a former senior vice president-wealth management and senior investment management consultant with Morgan Stanley. He is also the author of “Forging Bonds Of Steel: How to Build a Successful and Lasting Relationship with Your Financial Advisor” and “Fire Your Retirement Planner You: Concise Advice on How to Join the $100,000 Retirement Club.”

Learn more at: http://www.rodgeronretirement.com/.

Praise for The Book:

“Rodger does a fabulous job pointing out that we, ultimately, are the ones who have to push ourselves to plan for our future or we only have ourselves to blame.” – Mel Robbins, CNN commentator and internationally bestselling author.

“This practical book gives you a step-by-step process to help achieve financial independence and organize your life so you can enjoy your dream retirement.” – Brian Tracy, bestselling author

Disclaimer: Raymond James, the book author’s broker/dealer, is not affiliated with nor does it endorse the opinions of Mel Robbins or Brian Tracy.

The book is published by Rodger on Retirement Publishing, a division of Forging Bonds of Steel, LLC.

