Cheers to Ohio Wine Month!

June is the official Ohio Wine Month!

June is celebrated as Ohio Wine Month, a time dedicated to honoring the state’s rich wine culture and the exceptional wines produced by its numerous wineries. Ohio Wine Month encourages residents and visitors to explore vineyards, participate in wine tastings, and discover the unique flavors and varieties that make Ohio wines special.

Miami County is no stranger to great Ohio Wines. While we might not have dozens of wineries in our little part of Ohio, we can be proud of our several award-winning wines.

Twenty One Barrels Cidery & Winery

Locally owned and grown tasting room in Bradford, Ohio, Twenty One Barrels features a variety of hard ciders and wines. Taste 12 taps of hard cider, and wine from dry to sweet. Enjoy a drink on their patio nestled in the rolling countryside near the Miami and Darke county line. Follow along on their Facebook for information on musicians, food trucks, and other events and happenings.

Old Mason Winery

Old Mason Winery and Vineyard is a family owned and operated winery which offers many varieties of local award winning wines. Enjoy a glass of wine near the fireplace in the tasting room, indoor balcony, or outside on the covered patio with a vineyard view. Follow along on Facebook for musicians, food trucks, and other events.

There’s plenty of great locally grown wines throughout all of Ohio! For other great wineries to visit during Ohio Wine Month visit ohiowines.org

