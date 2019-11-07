LOS ANGELES, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — When Kathleen Bowen aka Chef Kat mixed the first servings of her signature Bone Cleaner™ BBQ Sauce for a few friends and family, she never imagined the response would be so overwhelming. Naked bones were the only thing left on plates! Today Chef Kat is preparing even bigger batches of her signature brand for everyone from the hip hop community to the homeless™.



That’s because the single mom and solo entrepreneur not only provides special sauces and catering for hip hop elites like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and numerous NFL players and their families, she also cooks for and feeds the homeless in downtown Los Angeles at least once a month.

Chef Kat is planning to feed several hundred homeless for Thanksgiving, featuring her specialty Bone Cleaner recipes and she is asking for public support in order to provide much needed toiletries for the city’s least fortunate. The young chef is hoping to provide basic needs like toothbrushes, toothpaste, lotion and soap alongside her hearty southern styled meals.

Concerned citizens can donate to the effort by purchasing toiletry supplies at her gift registry on Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/32KJ9IVYYW4RE ) or buying sauce at http://bonecleanerbbqsauce.bigcartel.com/.

“Food and flavor are a big part of life,” asserts Chef Kat. “People without housing have the same needs and desires. When we think about the homeless, food is a big part of the missing picture, but it is not the total picture. While serving them food, I was confronted with the reality that their needs are far beyond just good food. Simple necessities we take for granted are sorely needed. It is important for me to give back to our community and I’m truly hoping that people will join me in this Thanksgiving effort. Bone Cleaner BBQ Sauce’s mission is to not only serve up good food but to serve up goodwill as well!”

Chef Kat has passionately created six unique BBQ sauce flavors that include her award-winning recipe with secret ingredients culled from her diverse family roots. Original, Mango Madness, Sweet Peach, Pineapple Paris, Peach Habanero and Spicy Hickory are all currently available online with her Spicy Hickory flavor headed to select stores early 2020. A veteran BBQ cook and South Central Los Angeles native, Chef Kat started making her recipe available to the public in 2017, after the untimely passing of her younger brother, UCLA student, EZ$ Harper. She garnered experience working in the food business alongside her other recently departed sibling, Todd Bowers, whose gourmet sausage company was a staple at the popular local farmer’s markets. She infuses her cooking with her love and fond memories for both of them.

“For the most part, the BBQ business is male dominated, but there are more and more woman claiming our stake in the kitchen. I may not look like the face of BBQ styled cooking, but I have 20 years of experience and the family roots to back up my claim. My dad is a Chicago native and his mom, my grandmom has signed off on my secret ingredients with her full approval,” boasts Chef Kat.

In addition to cooking and catering, Chef Kat has crafted personalized recipes for her clientele as well, including hip hop artist, Warren G’s Sniffin Griffins BBQ company and G Stacks, a professional smokers and pit company. Her “G Stacks Edition Trini Hot Pepper Sauce” is available at her website. Along with her finger licking BBQ sauces, Chef Kat is known for her dynamite blackened shrimp and grits, slow braised oxtails, and crab/seafood boils.

This Thanksgiving season, join Bone Cleaner™ BBQ Sauce in the effort to uplift those less fortunate. Purchase toiletries at Bone Cleaner BBQ Sauce gift registry on Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/gp/registry/wishlist/32KJ9IVYYW4RE )and make donations on Instagram @_chefkat (https://www.instagram.com/_chefkat/ )

Spice up your own meals at bonecleanerbbqsauce.bigcartel.com and on Instagram at @bonecleaner_bbqsauce (https://www.instagram.com/bonecleaner_bbqsauce/).

Watch a quick Bone Cleaner BBQ Sauce promo video with hip hop star Warren G here: https://youtu.be/_ecoo6SsPeI.

Twitter: @ChefKat5

