NEW YORK, N.Y., May 7, 2020 — Chelsea Lighting (the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its dedicated Power over Ethernet Lighting and Controls specialty division to provide leading technology solutions to the real estate, design and construction community.



After completing several of the most high-profile Power over Ethernet (PoE) projects in the country, the Company is expanding its capabilities as “smart building” initiatives and energy code requirements continue to drive technology changes to the lighting and lighting controls industry. With expertise in lighting controls, PoE lighting and project management, Catherine Lomanto has been promoted to manage the Power over Ethernet Lighting and Controls Division, under the leadership of industry veteran, Glenn Buchholz.

“We are excited to be at the forefront of PoE technology which has only just started to change the way lighting and lighting controls can be used to collect data and create efficiencies that benefit both building owners and tenants,” stated Tom Ike, Chelsea Lighting’s President.

“Since our Lighting Controls Division has seen incredible growth over the last 7 years with lighting control systems now in every office building, the next logical step has been to connect these devices in ways that allow for businesses to further maximize energy savings, optimize space and improve employee well-being and productivity. Our new dedicated PoE division will help guide our clients in understanding and implementing this technology,” stated Mr. Ike.

About Power over Ethernet (PoE)

PoE lighting, driven by LED technology and a subset of the Internet of Things (IoT), refers to the intersection of lighting and technology through the use of low-voltage data cabling and network switches to power light fixtures and transmit data between the light fixtures, sensors and the control system software.

About Chelsea Lighting

Since 1994, Chelsea Lighting has been serving the New York City area real estate, design and construction communities, in addition to other major markets around the country. Chelsea Lighting is the largest independent lighting & controls distributor and value-added supplier in New York City with a commitment to provide best-in-class service.

