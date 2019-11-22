QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Nov. 22, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Christmas at Schnepf Farms is ushering in its inaugural season with a VIP/Media exclusive opening on November 26. A ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring local dignitaries and influencers will begin at 5:30 p.m. Post-ceremony, the farm will be open for all to experience the brand-new holiday wonderland until 10 p.m.



Invited guests include Queen Creek Mayor and members of the city council. Christmas at Schnepf Farms charitable partner, the New Leaf Foundation, also will be present. VIP guests and media are welcome to attend with their families and will receive a wristband for all-access to the farm’s attractions.

Schnepf Farms is turning 40 acres of its property into an all-in-one holiday event that features ice skating, a vintage Christmas carousel, 4D state-of-the-art animated movie, cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, hayrides to feed reindeer, pictures with Santa in his workshop, glow mini golf and the world’s largest inflatable Christmas-themed obstacle course. The culmination of the experience is the World of Illumination train ride, a fully lit excursion through Santa’s magic portal.

Christmas at Schnepf Farms is open nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. beginning November 26, 2019 until January 4, 2020. Tickets are $20 for admission and are available at https://schnepfchristmas.com/.

A portion of proceeds will be donated to The New Leaf Foundation (https://www.turnanewleaf.org/).

For media inquiries or to obtain a VIP invitation, contact Branded Pros at info@brandedpros.com or call 480.221.5818.

More information:

https://schnepfchristmas.com/

24610 Rittenhouse Rd.

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

