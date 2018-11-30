Chuck Simpson of EPIC to Present on Hazard Recognition at 2018 OSHA Oil and Gas Safety and Health Conference

HOUSTON, Texas and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 30, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Senior Risk Control Consultant Chuck Simpson will present at OSHA Oil & Gas Safety and Health Conference on Tues., Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. at the Hilton Americas in Houston, Texas.



The OSHA Oil & Gas Safety and Health Conference gathers key decision-makers within management and executive positions to foster a better understanding of how industry and OSHA can work together to improve safety performance through cooperation, best practices, knowledge sharing and relationship building.

Simpson’s presentation, “Beyond Hazard Recognition – Recognizing Hazard Precursors” will discuss how to effectively recognize clues in the work environment that have the potential to develop into a hazard, and how to mitigate the hazard before it is present.

Click here to see the full agenda: https://www.oshasafetyconference.org/Agenda.aspx.

About Chuck Simpson, senior risk control consultant, EPIC:

Chuck Simpson is a health and safety professional with more than 30 years of experience helping companies develop and implement risk management systems in a variety of industries.

Prior to joining EPIC, Simpson served as president of Work Safe International, LLC where he worked on both on- and off-shore projects in the United States, Mexico, Canada, South America, Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

Simpson has experience in the sulfur operations, pipeline, fabrication, oil and gas drilling, vessel operations and food processing industries. He is a certified safety professional (CSP) and a widely recognized expert on Contractor Safety Management, OSHA Recordkeeping and Hydrogen Sulfide Safety.

Simpson has presented lectures at the ASSE Safety Professional Development Conference and Exposition, OSHA Oil and Gas Safety Conference, the International Conference on Offshore Safety, the Gulf Coast Safety and Training Group, and the Sulphur Institute’s Sulphur World Symposium in the United Arab Emirates.

Simpson is an active participant in the ASSE, Gulf Coast Safety Training Group and serves as Chairman for the ANSI Z390 Hydrogen Sulfide Training Committee. He earned his bachelor’s degree in international studies from the University of South Alabama.

About EPIC:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a “Best Place to Work” in multiple regions and as a “Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry” nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.

For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

