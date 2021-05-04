An annual holiday, Cinco de Mayo is celebrated every year on May 5th. This day is to commemorate the Mexican Army’s victory over the French Empire known as the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

What better way to celebrate than to go out for some Mexican food and margaritas? Miami County has plenty of restaurants to choose from with delicious food… so good luck deciding on just one!

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant

836 W. Main, Troy

A fan-favorite in Miami County, La Fiesta has some of the best authentic Mexican food you’ll find in the area.

La Catrina

845 W. Market St., Troy

Known for their street tacos and tequila, La Catrina offers a taste of tradition with a new, fresh and flavorful twist to the classic taco and other Mexican foods.

Agave & Rye

2 N. Market St., Troy

New to Troy and known for their “epic everything,” Agave & Rye is more than just a taco place. It’s an epic taco place, serving fusion tacos and drinks.

Dos Lunas Mexican Bar & Grill

12 S. Tippecanoe Dr., Tipp City

Serving an extensive menu of enchiladas, quesadillas, fajitas and burritos, this locally owned Mexican restaurant is a great place to celebrate Mexican heritage and Cinco de Mayo.

El Herradero Mexican Grill

1598 Covington Dr., Piqua

This place offers lip-smacking, delicious Mexican food. Come with your family or friends to enjoy a memorable time.

El Tequila Bar and Grill

1274 E. Ash St., Piqua

Some stand-out items include a mango pico de gallo, a flaming fajita and a pineapple deluxe. They also offer customizable guacamole that is made at customer’s tables upon request.

Guadalajara’s Mexican Restaurant

301 E. Troy Pike, Covington

This family owned restaurant is know for their authentic Mexican fare. Come in to grab some tacos and margs.

Whichever restaurant you choose to celebrate Cinco de Mayo at, you’re making the right choice! You can’t go wrong with any of the Mexican restaurants located throughout Miami County.

