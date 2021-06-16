Home Tipp City News City Government City Council – Hybrid
City Council – Hybrid
Event Time: 07:30 PM - 11:59 PM
Location:
260 S. Garber Drive
Tipp City, OH 45371
Description:
Study Session 6:30 pm Council Meeting 7:30 pm
The June 21 City Council Meeting will be using a hybrid format. Interested persons are welcome to participate in-person, or via the Zoom link below.
Written comment can be submitted to the Clerk of Council by 4:00 pm on the date of the meeting. To email written testimony send to batesj@tippcity.net.
The Agenda, Friday letter and other materials relating to this meeting can be accessed by clicking this link! https://clerkshq.com/tippcity-oh?docId=AGENDA
CITY COUNCIL MEETING – June 21, 2021 (Study Session 6:30 pm / Council Meeting 7:30 pm)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85066063575?pwd=TjJWdC94anpINnF2NGo2TURyMExrQT09
Meeting ID: 850 6606 3575
Passcode: 479314
One tap mobile
+13017158592,,85066063575#,,,,*479314# US
Dial by your location
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
