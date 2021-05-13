May 17, 202107:30 PM - 11:59 PM260 S. Garber DriveTipp City, OH 45371To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 the City of Tipp City will be holding public meetings virtually. Everyone is encouraged to participate in this meeting by phone or Zoom.Written comment can be submitted to the Clerk of Council by 4:00 pm on the date of the meeting. To email written testimony send to batesj@tippcity.net.The Agenda, Friday letter and other materials relating to this meeting can be accessed by clicking this link! https://clerkshq.com/tippcity-oh?docId=AGENDAEXECUTIVE SESSION/ CITY COUNCIL MEETING – May 17, 2021 (Executive Session 7:00 pm Council Meeting 7:30 pm)Join Zoom Meetinghttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/89399129636?pwd=UjI1Z2hGdjlCYUxlcWpBNXhmYXZxQT09Meeting ID: 893 9912 9636Passcode: 822440One tap mobile+13126266799,,89399129636#,,,,*822440# US (Chicago)Dial by your location+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)Meeting ID: 893 9912 9636Passcode: 822440Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kEyOelnmZ