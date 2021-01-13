January 19, 202107:30 PM - 11:59 PM260 S. Garber DriveTipp City, OH 45371To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect our more vulnerable members of the community, the City of Tipp City will be holding public meetings virtually. Everyone is encouraged to participate in this meeting by phone or Zoom. In order to follow social distancing guidelines from M. C. Public Health, the Council Chambers will be limited to 10 people. Written comment can be submitted to the Clerk of Council by 4:00 pm on the date of the meeting. To email written testimony send to batesj@tippcity.net. The Agenda, Friday letter and other materials relating to this meeting can be accessed by clicking this link! https://clerkshq.com/tippcity-oh?docId=AGENDA STUDY SESSION/ CITY COUNCIL MEETING - Tuesday, January 19th, 6:30 pm.https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86907640648 Meeting ID: 869 0764 0648 One tap mobile+16465588656,,86907640648# USDial by your location +1 646 558 8656 US (New York)Meeting ID: 869 0764 0648Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/ko9RTCCgX