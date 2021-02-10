Home Tipp City News City Government City Council – Remote
City Council – Remote
Event Time: 07:30 PM - 11:59 PM
Location:
260 S. Garber Drive
Tipp City, OH 45371
Description:
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to protect our more vulnerable members of the community, we will be holding public meetings virtually. Everyone is encouraged to participate in this meeting by phone or Zoom.
Written comment can be submitted to the Clerk of Council by 4:00 pm on the date of the meeting. To email written testimony send to batesj@tippcity.net.
The Agenda, Friday letter and other materials relating to this meeting can be accessed by clicking this link! https://clerkshq.com/tippcity-oh?docId=AGENDA
STUDY SESSION/ CITY COUNCIL MEETING – February 16, 2021 (Council Meeting 7:30 pm)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82456417112
Meeting ID: 824 5641 7112
One tap mobile
+13126266799,,82456417112# US (Chicago)
Dial by your location
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
Meeting ID: 824 5641 7112
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdVPp4GKNm