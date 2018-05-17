City of La Verne votes 5-0 to establish a new path to 5G using small cell infrastructure

LA VERNE, Calif., May 17, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — XG Communities LLC, a premier provider of wireless, asset marketing and engineering services for cities and municipalities across the United States, announces their agreement to market and manage wireless coverage solutions for the City of La Verne, California.



Under the multi-year agreement, XG Communities will begin marketing the City’s street light poles and other assets for small cell colocation. This effort will enhance the ability for La Verne to deploy wireless connectivity throughout the city.

As wireless carriers densify existing networks and get ready for 5G, it is estimated that the industry will deploy hundreds of thousands of small cells, making it increasingly difficult for cities to manage the application and deployment process. In collaboration with the carriers, XG Communities will streamline applications with a predictable process, while preserving community aesthetics and generate long-term revenue to the City.

The decision for the City of La Verne to partner with XG Communities was based on maintaining control, preventing visual blight and increasing connectivity for businesses, residents and citizens. The solution will be the foundation to deploy Smart City infrastructure, enhance business investment, and improve public services.

About City of LA VERNE:

La Verne is nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel – Pomona Valley. Although La Verne is located in metropolitan Los Angeles County, it is a “close-knit” community which has been able to retain its “small town” traditions and virtues.

La Verne is a well balanced residential community which includes a good mix of commercial and industrial uses as well as the University of La Verne, an airport and fine public and private schools.

About XG Communities:

XG Communities, formerly 5 Bars Communities, is headquartered in Irvine, California. A premier provider of small cell wireless marketing plans, engineering services and comprehensive wireless strategies for cities and municipalities. For more information, please visit http://www.xgcommunities.com/.

Media Contact:

XG Communities LLC

(949) 514-4617

info@xgcommunities.com

*LOGO Link for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/18-0326s2p-xg-communities-300dpi.jpg

News Source: XG Communities LLC

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/city-of-la-verne-votes-5-0-to-establish-a-new-path-to-5g-using-small-cell-infrastructure/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.