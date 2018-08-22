City of Whittier votes to establish a new path to 5G using small cell infrastructure

WHITTIER, Calif., Aug. 22, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — XG Communities LLC, a premier provider of wireless, asset marketing and wireless management services for cities and municipalities across the United States, announces their agreement with the City of Whittier, preparing the City for small cell applications.



Under the multi-year agreement, XG Communities will begin marketing the City’s street light poles and other assets in the City’s right-of-way for small cell colocation. This effort enhances the City’s ability to deploy 5G wireless connectivity throughout the city.

As wireless carriers densify existing networks and get ready for 5G, it is estimated that the industry will deploy hundreds of thousands of small cells, making it increasingly difficult for cities to manage the application and deployment process. In collaboration with the carriers, XG Communities will streamline applications with a predictable process, while preserving community aesthetics and generate revenue for the City.

Monnie McGaffigan, President of XG Communities, said “We are thrilled to work with the City of Whittier. We continue to receive very positive feedback from cities and carriers regarding the huge need for an intermediary like XG, to help facilitate the process and prepare cities for the onslaught of small cell applications.”

The decision for the City of Whittier to partner with XG Communities was based on maintaining local control and increasing 5G connectivity for businesses, residents, and visitors. The strong sense of Whittier’s heritage stresses the protection of landmarks and the prevention of visual blight to ensure a visually pleasing community. The City and XG hope to deploy Smart City infrastructure, enhance business investment, and improve public services through the planned implementation of 5G infrastructure.

A city rich in traditions and history, Whittier is an attractive and desirable community nestled in Los Angeles County, California. Whittier strives to provide a well-maintained infrastructure, a safe community and an active community that ensures the City’s identity and character are preserved and enhanced.

XG Communities, formerly 5 Bars Communities, is headquartered in Irvine, California. A premier provider of small cell wireless marketing plans, engineering services and comprehensive wireless strategies for cities and municipalities.

For more information, please visit http://www.xgcommunities.com

