Cloudvirga Adds Digital Mortgage Integration with Leading Mortgage Insurance Provider Radian

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 7, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Cloudvirga™, a leading provider of digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) software whose enterprise technology is powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform®, has partnered with Radian Guaranty, a subsidiary of Radian Group (NYSE: RDN), to deliver instant and accurate mortgage insurance (MI) rate quotes and streamline the ordering of MI certificates for lenders.



“Radian’s partnership with Cloudvirga is a testament of our commitment to making it easier for our customers to do with business with us,” said Brien McMahon, chief franchise officer, Radian. “With this integration, customers can obtain accurate Radian MI rate quotes with greater speed and efficiency and continue to focus on their business.”

The advanced integration with Cloudvirga delivers Radian’s precise MI pricing in seconds, without the need for lenders to rekey data or leave Cloudvirga’s Consumer POS or Enterprise POS systems.

“Our focus is on helping lenders perfect the process of manufacturing loans, so they can turn applicants into homeowners faster and more cost-efficiently than ever before,” said Kyle Kamrooz, co-founder of Cloudvirga. “We’re proud to partner with Radian to deliver the most precise loan calculations available in the market.”

About Cloudvirga™:

Cloudvirga’s digital mortgage point-of-sale (POS) software, powered by the intelligent Mortgage Platform®, uniquely combines a world-class borrower experience with a truly automated lender workflow that radically cuts overall loan costs, increases transparency and reduces the time to close a loan. Founded by top fintech veterans with a track record of building successful mortgage technologies, Cloudvirga’s customer base includes eight of the top 40 non-bank mortgage originators. To date, Cloudvirga has raised over $77 million from some of the country’s top lenders and private-equity firms.

For more information, visit http://www.cloudvirga.com or follow Cloudvirga on LinkedIn.

About Radian:

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN), headquartered in Philadelphia, provides private mortgage insurance, risk management products and real estate services to financial institutions. Radian offers mortgage insurance through its principal mortgage insurance subsidiary, Radian Guaranty Inc. This private mortgage insurance helps protect lenders from default-related losses, facilitates the sale of low-downpayment mortgages in the secondary market and enables homebuyers to purchase homes more quickly with downpayments less than 20 percent.

Additional information may be found at http://www.radian.biz.

@Cloudvirga @RadianMI #digitalmortgage

*LOGO Link for Media: Send2Press.com/300dpi/17-1115s2p-cloudvirga-300dpi.jpg

REF: — Ticker: NYSE:RDN NY:RDN

News Source: Cloudvirga Inc.

To view the original post, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/cloudvirga-adds-digital-mortgage-integration-with-leading-mortgage-insurance-provider-radian/.

This press release was issued by Send2Press® Newswire on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy. www.send2press.com.